League player gets “free” coaching from their online casino dealer

A League of Legends streamer asked an online Blackjack dealer for advice on which runes to take ahead of their match, seemingly as a joke. To their surprise, however, the dealer was able to lend them a hand.

League of Legends is a deeply complex game with a lot to it. The smallest change in itemization or rune choice can make all the difference in a match and determine whether or not you’re able to get the advantage over your opponent.

As such, making the right choices isn’t easy. Riot Games have gone as far as putting recommended rune and item builds into the game to make this process easier for players.

However, one League streamer by the name of Vince decided to just ask his dealer in an online casino about which runes he should take on Kassadin. To his surprise, he actually got an answer.

League player gets coached by his online casino dealer

It can be easy to forget just how large a game League of Legends is. It’s one of the most popular multiplayer games in the world and has players all over the globe. Wherever you are in the world, it’s likely you’ll be able to find someone who’s at least heard of the game.

League streamer Vince was playing some online blackjack when he asked the dealer, Will, about what he should run on Kassadin. Though it seems like Vince was doing it purely as a joke, Will responded.

“What runes on Kassadin? Uh… Arcane Comet, maybe?” Vince and his friends in-call were taken aback by Will’s knowledge of the game and the fact he was able to give an informed answer.

However, some users on Twitter weren’t a fan of Will’s rune choice, saying that Kassadin is much better off with First Strike or Electrocute. However, Vince was quick to defend Will.

Debates on the validity of Will’s advice aside, this interaction goes to show just how popular League is. You can encounter people who’ve put a ton of time into the game anywhere you go.

Though it’s debatable how “free” Will’s coaching was considering he’s dealing for an online casino, Vince surely appreciated the input from an unexpected source.