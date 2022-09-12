Just Dance 2023: Release date, song list, new features & more

Just Dance is back! Here’s everything you need to know about Just Dance 2023 ahead of its upcoming release. From an early look at new features to a list of songs, we’ve got you covered.

Everyone’s favorite dancing game franchise is back once more, with Just Dance 2023 bringing with it more songs and moves for players to dance around the house to. The Just Dance series first began in 2009 and since then, it has become one of the biggest gaming franchises in recent times.

With each new entry comes all the latest hits and bops from the music industry as well as some old classics that are sure to get the parents up and dancing as well. Here are all the details you need to know about Just Dance 2023.

Just Dance 2023 is set to release on November 22, 2022. This launch date is almost exactly a year after the previous 2022 edition, continuing the franchise’s long-standing tradition of annual releases.

The 2023 edition will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. The game will also be released on the Google Stadia. However, exactly when it will arrive there is yet to be announced.

Just Dance 2023 song list and tracks

Ubisoft Just Dance 2023 will include many of the biggest music hits from the past year.

While Ubisoft has promised songs will be continuously added to the game as the months go on, here’s all the songs that have been confirmed to be in the game when it launches later in the year.

Can’t Stop The Feeling – Justin Timberlake

Dynamite – BTS

If You Wanna Party – The Just Dancers

Locked Out of Heaven – Bruno Mars

Love Me Land – Zara Larsson

More – K/DA Ft. Madison Beer, (G)-IDLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine

Physical – Dua Lipa

Rather Be – Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne

STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Telephone – Lady Gaga ft. Beyonce

Therefore I Am – Billie Eilish

Wannabe – ITZY

New features and game modes

Ubisoft Just Dance 2023 is set to be the most interactive Just Dance experience to date.

All the classic Just Dance modes that users have come to know and love will be included in the game. However, the 2023 edition of the game will be revamping the visuals in a big way, making each song much more immersive and interactive thanks to its 3D design. As well as this, the game will be diving head first into online gameplay in a way the franchise has never done before.

For the first time ever, players will be able to link up with Just Dance users online and battle it out from across the world. As well as this, the game will allow you to create online dance groups of up to 6 people, with which you can then host dance sessions.

Just Dance 2023 trailer

During the recent Ubisoft Forward event, a full reveal and rundown trailer was dropped for Just Dance 2023. The trailer can be viewed here:

The footage gave fans a taste of the new, revamped design of the game as well as what new features and game modes they can expect to see added to the game when it releases later in the year.

For those interested in all the latest news on Just Dance 2023, keep checking back into this page for all new updates on the game ahead of its November release.