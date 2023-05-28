Job listings suggest a sequel to God of War Ragnarok could be in development

A new God of War game could be in development after a job opening at Santa Monica Studio was spotted. The job in question lists “must have knowledge of God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarök (2022) and be able to speak in depth about the mechanics” as one of the requirements.

God of War Ragnarok is a vast, expansive, and very detailed game with various content initially hidden from the player, even the true ending requires you to scrub through the content of the game.

Article continues after ad

Ragnarok hints at a couple of places about the potential sequel the game could receive, but until we get word from the developers, nothing is final.

A popular fan theory is that the next God of War could take place in Ancient Egypt because of a collectible in Ragnarok referencing the civilization.

Those theorists could be onto something because Santa Monic Studio, the developers of the game posted about a very specific job opening at their studio. They are currently looking for a “senior combat designer” that will be in charge of “companions.”

Article continues after ad

New God of War could be on its way as hinted by a job opening

How does this job opening relate to God of War specifically? Well, one of the requirements for the job states that the applicant: “Must have knowledge of God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarök (2022) and be able to speak in depth about the combat systems, mechanics, and enemies.”

It’s interesting that Santa Monica would want an applicant with a broad knowledge of those two games in particular, almost like they want to expand on the gameplay present in those games in a very similar game. A sequel, spin-off, or a DLC perhaps?

Article continues after ad

Content creator Rino reported on the finding and started a discussion with their community about what the job posting could possibly entail.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Surely it’ll be Atreus searching for the giants,” suggests one user. But another subscribes to the popular theory and writes: “Definitely gonna see him in Egypt and I’m ready for it.”

There were also those wishing that Santa Monica took a step back from God of War and tried their hand at a different IP.

Article continues after ad

“They need to make something different are they gonna only be doing God of War forever,” claims another comment in the thread.

It’s important to note that, while it feels like a new game announcement, this could mean a new DLC, or be referring to the upcoming online Horizon game, only time will tell.