Insider claims next Deus Ex focused on being what “Cyberpunk 2077 couldn’t”

An insider has claimed that Deus Ex developers Eidos Montreal are gunning for the next Deus Ex game to deliver on the fantasy of what Cyberpunk 2077 wasn’t able to.

The future of the Deus Ex franchise could be looking quite bright.

In May 2022, Embrace Group acquired the Deux Ex franchise and developer Eidos Montreal, from Square Enix and tons of other properties in a massive $300 million deal. Since then, Embracer has promised that a new Deus Ex game will be on the way as the series hasn’t had a main installment in six years.

Now, an industry insider claims Eidos has huge ambitions for the next Deus Ex.

Industry insider reveals info on new Deus Ex game

GiantBomb’s Jeff Grubb shared that the Deus Ex franchise has set its expectations high now that the series will be revived post-Square Enix sale.

He said, “They want to do what Cyberpunk 2077 couldn’t, that’s the word going around.”

Grubb also said it’s “so early” in the development process as it’s only been three months since the Embracer acquisition was announced.

He also added that there was “no possibility for that conversation to even begin under the current Square Enix.”

With a shift over to a new publisher, Deus Ex and the Tomb Raider franchise could return in a big way.

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most hyped gaming releases of all time, but after multiple delays, failed to meet expectations when it finally did launch in December 2020. Now, Eidos Montreal believes they can deliver what CD Projekt couldn’t.