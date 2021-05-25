How to watch Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation State of Play: date & time - Dexerto

Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most anticipated PlayStation 5 titles yet to release. Fans will be seeing more details surrounding this game in a new livestream coming soon!

Announced during Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase in June 2020, the sequel to the overly successful PS4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn is getting its own PlayStation State of Play soon.

Horizon Forbidden West is going to follow the story of Aloy once again, but this around she is cast away on a remote island somewhere far in the west. With the upcoming State of Play revealing official gameplay for Forbidden West, be sure to read down below if you are looking to watch the showcase.

How to watch Horizon’s State of Play

PlayStation has announced that they will be showcasing roughly 20-minutes of gameplay from Horizon Forbidden West in a stream on May 27th. 2021.

The stream will be live on Twitch and YouTube and we have embedded the latter down below for your convenience.

The gameplay reveal is going to be live at the following times worldwide:

5:00 pm EST

2:00 pm PST

10:00 pm BST

11:00 pm CET

Sony has also commented the following in regards to the State of Play via their blog post.

During this State of Play, we will debut the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal! In this 20-minute exclusive segment, you’ll be seeing about 14 minutes of brand new in-game action featuring our heroic protagonist Aloy, all captured directly on PlayStation 5. This reveal has been a true team effort and we’re very excited to show you what we have in store. Whether you’ve been with us and Aloy since Horizon Zero Dawn or are only just getting to know this incredible world, we want to share this huge milestone with you and cannot wait to see your favorite moments and reactions.

This is an exciting time for Horizon fans, as we have not heard or seen any news surrounding the game since the original reveal trailer was showcased in June 2020.

Many of us are wondering how Aloy’s abilities and bow are going to work in Forbidden West, along with the types of enemies we are going to battle in the new landscape.

But, hopefully, all of these questions will be answered during the gameplay reveal this coming Thursday!