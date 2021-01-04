Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) is back for its 2021 event with all the biggest speedrunners taking part. From when your favorite games will be ripped apart to where you can tune in, here’s everything you need to know.

AGDQ is one of the biggest charity events each and every year on Twitch. Hundreds of thousands tune in from around the world as the week-long event showcases the best of the speedrunning community for a good cause.

From classic video games to modern releases, the best speedrunners are always finding new tricks to break them down. Glitching through the most popular titles is what it’s all about and 2021 is no different.

Dozens of games will be on display throughout the latest event and we’ve got you covered with a guide to keep on top of it all.

How to watch AGDQ 2021

If you’ve never watched an AGDQ event before, tuning in couldn’t be simpler. The stream is broadcast live on the GamesDoneQuick Twitch channel with viewership often in the six-figure range.

While no in-person event could be held this time around, the show goes on in a digital format. We’ve embedded the channel here for your viewing convenience.

The speedrunners will all be showcasing their talents from home while commentators chime in over the top. As a result, the stream itself won’t be much different from usual.

AGDQ 2021 schedule

As per usual, there are no real breaks when it comes to AGDQ. The stream will be live throughout the entire seven-day run from January 3 to January 10 with different games backing onto one another the whole way through.

A ton of iconic video games are all lined up for their respective runners. From the classic Mario and Zelda titles to newer releases like Celeste and Minecraft Dungeons. Of course, the event wouldn’t be quite the same without a few extremely niche titles as well.

Michael Jordan: Chaos in the Windy City for the SNES and The Mummy for the PS1 is just the tip of the iceberg. Tuning in at any random hour could have you watching some hilarious speedruns.

You can check the full schedule for every single speedrun on the official Games Done Quick site.

Hundreds of thousands in charitable donations come through each and every year during the AGDQ event.

That trend looks to continue on in 2021 with the gaming community coming together to celebrate in this uniquely special way.