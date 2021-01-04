Logo
How to watch Awesome Games Done Quick 2021: Stream, schedule, more

Published: 4/Jan/2021 2:31

by Brad Norton
YouTube: Games Done Quick

Awesome Games Done Quick

Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) is back for its 2021 event with all the biggest speedrunners taking part. From when your favorite games will be ripped apart to where you can tune in, here’s everything you need to know.

AGDQ is one of the biggest charity events each and every year on Twitch. Hundreds of thousands tune in from around the world as the week-long event showcases the best of the speedrunning community for a good cause.

From classic video games to modern releases, the best speedrunners are always finding new tricks to break them down. Glitching through the most popular titles is what it’s all about and 2021 is no different.

Dozens of games will be on display throughout the latest event and we’ve got you covered with a guide to keep on top of it all.

How to watch AGDQ 2021


If you’ve never watched an AGDQ event before, tuning in couldn’t be simpler. The stream is broadcast live on the GamesDoneQuick Twitch channel with viewership often in the six-figure range. 

While no in-person event could be held this time around, the show goes on in a digital format. We’ve embedded the channel here for your viewing convenience.

The speedrunners will all be showcasing their talents from home while commentators chime in over the top. As a result, the stream itself won’t be much different from usual.

AGDQ 2021 schedule

Crash Bandicoot trilogy
Activision
The entire Crash Bandicoot trilogy is just one of many impressive feats that will be on display this year.

As per usual, there are no real breaks when it comes to AGDQ. The stream will be live throughout the entire seven-day run from January 3 to January 10  with different games backing onto one another the whole way through.

A ton of iconic video games are all lined up for their respective runners. From the classic Mario and Zelda titles to newer releases like Celeste and Minecraft Dungeons. Of course, the event wouldn’t be quite the same without a few extremely niche titles as well.

Michael Jordan: Chaos in the Windy City for the SNES and The Mummy for the PS1 is just the tip of the iceberg. Tuning in at any random hour could have you watching some hilarious speedruns.

You can check the full schedule for every single speedrun on the official Games Done Quick site.

AGDQ event
YouTube: Games Done Quick
Last year’s event smashed records with over $3 million raised for charity.

Hundreds of thousands in charitable donations come through each and every year during the AGDQ event.

That trend looks to continue on in 2021 with the gaming community coming together to celebrate in this uniquely special way.

TikTok star Zoe LaVerne claims she might be pregnant in new video

Published: 4/Jan/2021 0:54

by Bill Cooney
Zoe LaVerne

Zoe LaVerne

Controversial social media star Zoe LaVerne is making waves online yet again as a new clip has surfaced of the 19-year-old apparently claiming she’s pregnant.

LaVerne has been popular online since around 2016, when she first started gaining a following on the lip-sync app Musical.ly. Obviously keeping that trend going, she’s now one of the most popular influencers on the app’s modern-day equivalent, TikTok.

This fame hasn’t come without controversy though, with Zoe most recently being accused of “grooming” underage TikTokers towards the end of 2020. Now, it seems we’re about to head down a whole new rabbit hole based on a recently uncovered clip.

TikTok star Zoe Laverne
Instagram: Zoe Laverne
Zoe Laverne came under fire for kissing an underage fan towards the end of 2020.

On January 3, Instagram tea page TheTikTokRoom posted a clip to their account that apparently shows LaVerne claiming to her viewers that she may be pregnant.

“I shouldn’t even say this, but I might be pregnant right now,” she says in the clip recorded from a recent stream. “So, I’m not trying to fight right now.”

Of course, there’s always the possibility that Zoe was just kidding, with some critics suspecting her of just to start some conversation and to keep the banter going. From what we can see in the clip though, there’s nothing to tell if she’s being completely serious or not.

To make things even more mysterious, the star has yet to comment about the clip on her TikTok account or any other social media profiles, leaving this as the one bit of evidence we have for her claim.

Rumors will definitely be swirling in the meantime about everything you could think of, but be sure to stick with Dexerto as well provide an update on the story as soon as more information becomes available.

Like we said earlier, LaVerne is no stranger to controversy, which is why it’s not surprising people are taking this claim with a grain of salt. Just a few days after the new year though, and 2021 is already shaping up to be a wild one.