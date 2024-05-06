How to upgrade your Grasp in Hades 2 to access more Arcana Cards

Each and every Arcana Card in Hades 2 can be upgraded with Moon Dust.

Activating Arcana Cards gives you some enormous benefits in Hades 2, and you can only activate more by upgrading your Grasp. Here’s how it’s done.

With Hades 2’s many distinct resources and upgrade systems to keep in mind, it can all get a bit muddled at times. You’d be excused for forgetting or neglecting any one system entirely if it’s your first run through.

Though arguably the most important to not overlook is the Arcana Card system. These provide game-changing benefits, like Death-Defy, or the ability to re-roll rewards, so it’s key you’re doing everything to equip as many of these buffs as possible. In order to do so, you’ll need to upgrade your Grasp.

If you’re wondering just how to go about upgrading your total Grasp in Hades 2, look no further. Here’s how it’s done.

How do you upgrade your Grasp in Hades 2?

Upgrading your Grasp in Hades 2 is done by visiting the Meditation spot in Schelemeus’ training room. In this menu, you’ll see your Arcana Cards. Just navigate to the right-hand side of this screen with mouse or controller to highlight the portrait of Melinoë.

Supergiant Games Head to this part of The Crossroads, right next to Schelemeus, in order to Meditate and upgrade your Grasp.

Once Melinoë’s portrait is highlighted, you’re presented with the option to upgrade your total Grasp in exchange for Psyche. The higher your Grasp, the more Arcana Cards you can activate at once.

Supergiant Games Navigate to the right-hand side of the Arcana Cards menu in order to upgrade your total Grasp.

With each upgrade of your Grasp, the required Psyche for the next upgrade increases exponentially. We’re currently unsure what the maximum Grasp is, but we’ll update you here as we continue grinding to figure that out.

How to get Psyche fast to upgrade Grasp in Hades 2

There are a few ways to get Psyche fast in Hades 2. The most obvious is to choose any rooms with Psyche as the reward, however, there are a few more tricks you can employ beyond the basics.

Firstly, ensure you take the right Gathering Tool with you on your next run. Using the Tablet of Peace is the most efficient way of piling up Psyche in no time at all.

Supergiant Games Using the Tablet of Peace is the most efficient way to gather Psyche in Hades 2.

If you’re also trying to prioritize any other resource at the same time, you can always select Frinos as your Familiar, as your froggy companion is able to employ the Tablet’s effect once per run.

If desperate, you can also exchange Bones for more Psyche with the resource trader in The Crossroads.