Path of Exile has a massive skill tree that allows players to learn a lot of great passive abilities, but some may still want to reset it from time to time. So, here’s exactly how to reset skill tree points in the game.

Skill trees have become a huge staple of modern RPGs, giving players the opportunity to learn abilities that will complement their playstyle, and Path of Exile is no exception to this with its huge passive skill tree.

Whether you’re increasing your maximum life and mana, boosting your energy regeneration, or embuing your weapons with elemental damage, there’s a big selection of passive skills for your character to use in the game. However, some players may want to reset their skill tree points occasionally to try different builds.

With that in mind, here’s exactly how you can reset your passive skill tree points in Path of Exile.

Grinding Gear Games It can be helpful to reset your skill points early on in Path of Exile.

How to reset skill tree points in Path of Exile

Unfortunately, there’s no way to fully reset all of your skill tree points in Path of Exile, however, there is a way to reset individual skills.

To reset specific skills in the game, you’ll have to use Refund Points on your character. These points can be utilized to deselect skills that you’ve already unlocked in the skill tree and free up room for new abilities you wish to learn instead.

There are a limited number of Refund Points in the game, and these are unlocked by progressing through the main story. Each of Path of Exile’s first 10 Acts contains a specific quest that will grant you a Refund Point upon completion, these quests are as follows:

Act 1 – A Dirty Job

Act 2 – Through Sacred Ground

Act 3 – Victario’s Secrets

Act 4 – An Indomitable Spirit

Act 5 – Kitava’s Tourment

Act 6 – Fallen From Grace

Act 7 – Kishara’s Star

Act 8 – Love is Dead

Act 9 – Fastis Fortuna

Act 10 – No Love for Old Ghosts

Alternatively, players can also use the consumable resource, Orb of Regret, to earn more Refund Points, however, this isn’t an ideal method due to the rare drop rate of the item.

