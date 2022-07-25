How to fix WWE 2K22 infinite loading screen glitch

Alec Mullins . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

The infinite WWE 2K22 infinite loading screen glitch can happen for multiple reasons but we’ve got a list of ideas to try to get things back under control.

WWE 2K22 has seen a relatively smooth launch compared to the previous entry in the franchise, but that doesn’t mean it’s without its own problems.

One of the biggest hiccups discovered so far is a bug that causes players to get locked permanently into a loading screen instead of into the menu they’re trying to access.

If that’s happening to you, then we’ve got all the steps you need to get past the headache and back into action.

How to fix the infinite loading screen glitch in WWE 2K22

2K If you’re trying to get back into the fight, then here’s what you need to do.

This issue is most often caused by the Create-a-Superstar feature and will require you to poke around a little bit in order to take care of it.

There is one fix that works across the board, regardless of what platform you’re on, and it’s worth trying out first before doing anything more drastic.

Here’s the most common solution:

Close the application. Uninstall the game (this won’t delete your saved data, only the game itself.) Reinstall the latest version of the game. Launch the application again and attempt to edit a created Superstar.

If this works then you’ll be free to play on like normal. If it doesn’t solve the issue, then it might be time to go a little deeper.

Custom CaW content can sometimes cause problems in the game, so you may need to delete any logos or other personal items that you’ve set up during your time playing the game. Unfortunately, this does mean you’ll lose the items, but it should free you up to get back into the game instead of staring at a loading screen all day.