How to beat The Impossible Tic Tac Toe

Google’s The Impossible Tic Tac Toe is meant to be unbeatable, but that does not mean challengers have to take a loss.

Google features an impossible version of tic tac toe, a game almost everyone can fondly reminisce about from their childhood.

But Google’s version of the game is meant to test your wit and be completely unbeatable by pitting the player against an AI algorithm.

However, that does not mean players have no choice but to lose as long as they utilize out-of-the-box thinking and a dash of strategy.

Strategy to beat impossible tic-tac-toe

First and foremost, AI will usually follow a distinct pattern when it comes to games and gameplay mechanics. Learning what the AI is going to do before it does it is a simple yet effective way to trick the system.

When players first begin Impossible Tic Tac Toe, they will want to place their X, as they will always be assigned the X by default, in any corner of the board. The AI will almost always place their O in the dead center of the game board.

From there, players will want to place their next X in yet another corner, but directly diagonal to the first X they placed.

Even when battling real opponents and not the computer, this is a way to maintain control of the board and gain the upper hand. This is due to the fact that it cuts off two possible winning routes for the opposition.

The AI will likely put its second O in the lower middle space on the board, meaning players will then need to add their X to the top middle space in order to stop the computer from completing their winning route.

Once players have made it this far, it is all about blocking the computer’s moves over and over again until the game inevitably ends in a draw. No, sadly it will still not be a full-fledged victory, but it will not be a loss either.

Make sure to pay close attention to every O on the board and place your X accordingly to block any respective routes you encounter. This is the only way to secure a draw to outplay the computer.