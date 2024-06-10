TFT player sparks controversy after using scripts to position faster than humanly possible

A Teamfight Tactics player has sparked a controversy within the community by using a computer script that let them quickly change around where their units were placed nigh instantaneously, making it impossible for other players to counter-position against them.

Teamfight Tactics is a game all about strategy and outwitting your opponent. Generally speaking, this comes in the form of building out a better composition, strategizing around items and augments, and seeing what units aren’t being contested within your lobby. However, at the higher end of Teamfight Tactics is positioning — which can make all the difference in whether or not a fight results in a win or a loss.

Players will tend to swap where their units are positioned on their board frequently to try and fake out their opponents and gain optimal positioning so that their army has an advantage. This is normally done by using hotkeys or by dragging each individual unit over to the other side of the board so that they can avoid whatever the enemy has to throw at them.

However, a new method has sparked controversy within the community, as a player was found using a scripting program that allowed them to change their position faster than humanly possible, making it ridiculously difficult to plan and play against them, as they could swap far faster than their opponents.

As shared by TFT content creator Frodan, a player on the Japanese server was seen using a program that let them instantly flip their board state. This made it incredibly difficult to play against them, as scouting them was practically useless since they would be able to immediately swap over just before the round started.

Frodan, clearly frustrated with the player came forward to express their disappointment; “We officially hit a new low in gaming. There are people who are using instant positioning swap scripts in TFT.”

Generally speaking, it’s basically impossible to cheat in Teamfight Tactics, as the entire game revolves purely around a player’s thinking process rather than mechanical skill. This, however, is the closest players have come to it and is clearly giving them an advantage over the lobby.

Being able to reposition so swiftly is not only a skill that takes time to learn but is one that requires fast movements and reaction times to scout enemy boards and pivot correctly.

It’s uncertain whether or not this player has received punishment as of yet, but players are demanding that this does not become a common occurrence within the strategic auto battler.