Minecraft players convinced you can’t beat game without key knowledge

Minecraft players are convinced the game is practically “unbeatable” if you don’t have prior knowledge of the game before going in.

At its heart, Minecraft is a simplistic game that inspires creativity in its players. Whether they’re building a beautiful home or exploring the mines, creativity, adventure, and multiplayer are laced into its gameplay. Due to this, Mojang needs to keep it relatively simple, so fans can focus on building instead of how to create certain items.

Article continues after ad

That being said, it’s still a game at heart, and most games need some sort of ending to them – just like Minecraft. However, some players are convinced that completing the game is practically impossible without a good understanding of how to do it before.

Article continues after ad

Minecraft players label game as “unbeatable” without prior knowledge

Building stunning homes is one thing, but completing the game requires a new set of knowledge.

Sharing their thoughts on Reddit, one user revealed that “Minecraft is unbeatable without knowledge of the game prior to playing.”

They went on to explain how they “came to the conclusion that it is impossible to beat it without some sort of prior knowledge, or wiki help. How would you know how to build a nether portal? How would you know what to do if you somehow managed to get Eyes of Ender? Even if you threw one how would you know to follow it?”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, the player isn’t wrong. Many features in Minecraft require a hidden understanding, and if you go into the game blind, you may never discover how to actually complete it without prior knowledge.

Article continues after ad

Other fans took to the comments to agree with the poster: “I agree, and I’m actually curious how many people are out there, who somehow found out about the game and decided to play it but are struggling to progress because the game doesn’t tell them what to do next and they don’t think to ask someone or google it.”

Article continues after ad

“Knowledge of the game is required to know there is a way to beat the game. Before that, I thought Minecraft was just a sandbox builder game. Which is fine. Because it is” explained one player.

The comments and original post served to reveal just how in-depth Minecraft can be, boasting a sandbox-building game on the surface and a thrilling adventure underneath. Sure, it may require some prior knowledge, but there’s nothing wrong with that, just as the poster explained.

Article continues after ad