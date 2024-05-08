Hollow Knight Silksong store page says the release date is in 8000 years

The Microsoft Store has added a Hollow Knight Silksong page, but the long-awaited game’s placeholder release date has fans reeling.

The long wait for Hollow Knight Silksong continues and, if the game’s Microsoft Store page is to be believed, fans will have to wait much, much longer.

As spotted by fans, Silksong has received a page on the Microsoft Store, which would normally be a positive sign that a game is gearing up for release. However, the listed release date – December 29, 9998 – has fans wondering if they’ll ever get to play the Metroidvania sequel.

“Literally silksong fans have t find the answer for immortality t play this game,” said one Twitter user.

Others jokingly celebrated the news, with one commenting “Only 7974 years left, let’s gooooo.”

Obviously, the 9998 release year is a mistake, likely the result of a bug or some placeholder text, and Hollow Knight Silksong remains without a release date or window.

At one point, the game was intended to release during the first half of 2023, with the June 2022 Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase featuring it alongside other games planned to release within the following year. However, Team Cherry announced a delay in May 2023, citing continuing development and saying Silksong has “gotten quite big.”

There have been some reasons for fans to get their hopes up. Silksong received age ratings in Australia and South Korea earlier this year, and it received an Xbox Store page where users can wishlist it last month. While the developers have remained pretty quiet, Hollow Knight Silksong news being announced in the coming months seems increasingly likely – and fans probably won’t have to wait 8,000 years for it.