Hogwarts Legacy release date possibly leaked by Amazon

Lawrence Scotti . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

The upcoming Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy may have just had its release date leaked via an Amazon listing.

Hogwarts Legacy has diehard Harry Potter foaming at the mouth since the game was announced two years ago now.

While the upcoming game has had story and gameplay information drop, there has yet to be an official release date outside of a window of late 2022.

Now, we might have the official release date for the game as a new leak has revealed some interesting information.

Warner Bros. Hogwarts Legacy is developed by Avalanche Software.

An Amazon UK listing for a book titled “The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy: Exploring the Unwritten Wizarding World” was spotted by fans with a December 6, 2022 release date.

The date is of note because the same publisher is releasing an art book for Gotham Knights which has a release date of October 25, the same day the game is coming out.

There are even more details that make this date make even more sense. Warner Bros Games typically releases their games on Tuesdays (both LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Gotham Knights for example, and December 6, 2022, is a Tuesday.

Hogwarts legacy was originally planned for a September 2022 release but was pushed back to December as more information about the game’s development was revealed.

This also is not the only major leak of information to come out of Hogwarts Legacy. On July 24, fans believe they uncovered the Collectors and Deluxe editions of the game, both of which come with exclusive content.

While this doesn’t mean Hogwarts Legacy is fully planned for a December release, the facts are adding up in that direction. Hopefully, for Harry Potter fans’ sake, Warner Bros will announce the game’s official release date soon.