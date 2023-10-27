Hitman 3: How to complete The Drop Elusive Target

Hitman 3 – World of Assassination has just launched a brand new Elusive Target called The Drop. Here’s how to kill the target while also maintaining a Silent Assassin rating.

Hitman 3’s Elusive Target missions are difficult contracts that require you to kill the target during a limited time window. You can only play the mission once, and can’t restart if you die or succeed. So it’s a real test of your skill.

While the game has been recycling old Elusive Targets for most of its Year 3 content, The Drop is a brand new contract designed as a collaboration between IO Interactive and DJ Dimitri Vegas.

If you’re struggling to complete The Drop Elusive Target in Hitman 3 World of Assassination while also keeping a Silent Assassin rating, here’s how to do it.

Hitman 3 The Drop Elusive Target loadout

To play The Drop Elusive Target in Hitman 3, you’ll be able to access the mission from the Live tab on the main menu. After viewing the briefing, you’ll get to choose your loadout.

For this mission, we highly recommend you reach at least Mastery Level 18 on Berlin, as this will allow you to select a Lethal Poison vial for your equipment and the Biker Hangout starting location which makes this mission far easier.

For your loadout, equip one of your gear slots with a Lethal Poison Vial and the other with an item you can use to distract NPCs, such as a coin. For your weapon, bring any pistol to choose cameras. You don’t need to bring anything in the smuggled item slot.

Your starting location should be the Biker Hangout with the Biker disguise, as this disguise will give you access to the out-of-bounds areas that a starting suit doesn’t normally grant. Now you’re ready to start the mission.

Hitman 3 The Drop Elusive Target vodka bottle

Remember that failing the mission by dying will not allow you to restart it. You are free to start over though at any point up to killing the target.

While there are several methods to kill The Drop – otherwise known as Alexios Laskaridis – the easiest way is to poison him with a bottle of vodka.

Once you begin the level, you’ll be sat in a chair with a group of other bikers. Stand up and head out of the room behind you. Watch out for the camera that is guarding this room, and shoot it out if you need to.

Head through the room to the far side of the biker hangout and turn left into a giant stairwell. Head down these stairs all the way to the bottom, and you’ll enter a long hallway with a guard positioned at the end of it.

This guard is an enforcer, which you can tell by the large white dot positioned above his head. You won’t be able to walk past this guy without him spotting you, so throw a coin just ahead of him in front of the bar and let him investigate.

Once he’s moved away from the door, head out and to the left towards a room with another set of stairs. Head down here past the barrier that says Security Area to the bottom floor. Once you’re here, go straight ahead into the DJ Booth and find a table with drinks and snacks on it. Pick up the Vodka Bottle.

Hitman 3 The Drop Silent Assassin poison kill

Continue on through the room and head into another backstage area called the Pipe Room. You’ll notice a new staircase that heads upwards. Ascend the stairs and keep running straight on past the tech staff. Eventually, you’ll reach a door that leads to the Projection Bar.

On the back area of the Projection Bar is a laptop you can tamper with. It’ll cause a bartender to investigate. Hide out of sight and subdue him once he’s got his back to you. Hide the body in the nearby crate and take the disguise.

Now you can head round to the front of the bar and place the Vodka Bottle down on the surface. Interact with it again to start serving vodka. You’ll then be able to poison the bottle with your Lethal Poison Vial.

Now it’s just a matter of waiting for The Drop to arrive at the bar. Make sure you don’t serve any other customers before then, otherwise, they will drink the poison. When the target approaches, you’ll see him complaining about the lack of vodka at the bar.

Look at him and activate the prompt to serve him the poisoned vodka. He’ll come over and take a swig, and then he’ll keel over and die not long after.

Once this is done you’re free to leave the mission area via any available escape route. The closest one is by leaving the Projection Bar from the back, going through the Pipe Room, and down the stairs near the DJ Booth.

If you change back into the Biker disguise you’ll also be able to walk through here without trespassing. There’s a double door just here which will let you escape and end the mission.

And that’s how you complete The Drop Elusive Target in Hitman 3 while also maintaining a Silent Assassin rating. Check out our other Hitman content.