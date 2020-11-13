 Hilarious Pokemon reference found in Yakuza: Like a Dragon - Dexerto
Hilarious Pokemon reference found in Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Published: 13/Nov/2020 21:16 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 22:35

by Marco Rizzo
Yakuza Pokemon Easter Egg
Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

The seventh installment of the famous RPG series, Yakuza: Like a Dragon has a hilarious easter egg referencing the much loved Nintendo brand. 

Yakuza 6 was a great title and Designer Toshihiro Nagoshi was generous in the number of easter eggs and pop culture references found in the game.

Like a Dragon seems to be no different! A sub-story in the game named the “Yakumon Story” will starts after meeting an NPC wearing only a coat and underwear.

After initial confusion, you will beat him in a fight.

Following the fighting sequence, an individual wearing a labcoat will approach your defeated foe and label them as “Bat guy”.

The scientist-looking man will scan the floored man with an app on his phone and upon further questioning, he will reveal his identity as “Dr. Morikasa, Professor of Takumon.”

SEGA, Twitter: @doof_ebooks
Be the best, like no one ever was. Now, where have I heard that before?

Dr. Morisaka (By the way, Mori translates to “forest” in Japanese) will ask for your help in completing the “dex”  and upon the offer of a cup of tea, you will follow Professor Yakumon to his laboratory.

Morisaka will explain that Yakumons are “Yakuza and monster combined…a dangerous group” and he is looking to collect their data for “the peace of the world”.

With a little convincing, the main character will eventually agree to help him in his mission to collect Yakumon data…but how will you do so?

Well, like in the Pokemon games this sequence is clearly referencing, you have to defeat them in battle!

And you will do so, not before the professor installs the YakuDex on your phone. Following that,  he will ask you to choose between his “red”, “blue” and “green” assistants to start your adventure.

It shouldn’t matter who choose as you will have to fight them all regardless.

After the demonstration fight, you will be able to access the YakuDex and see all the information from the enemies you have knocked down.

What are you waiting for? Dr. Morisaka is promising a reward if you manage to catch them all!

 

 

 

 

 

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!