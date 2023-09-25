Hilarious Dead by Daylight clip shows survivor bamboozling killer in “Scooby-Doo” like chase

A Dead by Daylight clip shows off a hilarious chase sequence between a survivor and a killer involving alternating between two lockers.

Dead by Daylight is a game known for its thrilling chases as pop culture icons and spooky creations from Behaviour Interactive all come together to terrorize survivors. Or, at least that’s the idea. That hasn’t stopped survivors from getting crafty and taking the upper hand in the past.

There are the infamous bully gangs out there, and a well-coordinated team of survivors can be a nightmare for a killer. While the hunted never quite become the hunter, they certainly can apply a lot of egg to a killer’s face.

Every once in a while though, you see a clip that defies belief. A new one is doing just that, as players are looking on in disbelief at the hilarious“scooby-doo”-esque chase.

That’s certainly a way to get away from a killer

The clip comes from a Reddit thread from user JayArVee958. It shows a survivor running from the Hag, before jumping into a locker. However, they aren’t doing this to hide. Instead, they continuously pop in and out and switch lockers, confusing the killer.

One user simply commented: “Dbd musical chairs”, before another added: “All that’s missing is the Benny Hill music.” One commenter said: “Scooby doo a** chase”.

“Not gonna lie this was one of the funniest clips I’ve ever seen for DbD”, said another user.

One of the best aspects of Dead by Daylight is that while it can be spooky, it can often be hilarious too. Comedy and horror are intrinsically linked, and seeing this play out in-game is a real reminder. The inclusion of Nic Cage points to Behaviour knowing this too. Even for all the blood and threat, this is still a very funny game at times.