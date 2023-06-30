Diablo, Elden Ring and more considered for Dead by Daylight crossovers

A Dead by Daylight survey has fans hoping that crossovers featuring the likes of Diablo and Elden Ring could be a possibility.

In the years since its debut, Dead by Daylight has become a haven for compelling horror-dedicated crossovers. Developer Behaviour Interactive’s brand partnerships have seen the likes of Freddy Krueger, Ghostface, Pyramid Head of Silent Hill fame, and Resident Evil’s Nemesis stalk survivors.

More recent collaborations managed to introduce Dead by Daylight to horrors from Stranger Things and Ringu/The Ring. Even Nicolas Cage entered the fray several weeks ago.

Evidently, Behaviour Interactive’s ambitions won’t soon see an end, as a new survey indicates even more brand collaborations are up for consideration.

Dead by Daylight survey tests user interest in Diablo crossover

Reddit user AquaticCitizen recently shared a screenshot of a survey in which Dead by Daylight can participate. The screenshot highlights one particular portion of the Player Satisfaction Survey, which asks users what franchises they’d like to see introduced in the asymmetrical multiplayer game.

Notably, participants can make selections from several lists, each one covering popular anime/manga, game, comic, and TV/film franchises. Diablo, Elden Ring, and Doom feature in the game-centric section, for example.

Meanwhile, Friday the 13th, Jurassic Park, and American Horror Story help round out the TV/Film portion. (Those interested in taking the Player Satisfaction Survey can do so at this link.)

Diablo would count among the more interesting Dead by Daylight crossover possibilities. After all, Diablo 4 just hit digital stores and retailers, and Blizzard has proven time and time again that Diablo can play nice with brand deals. Lilith and other characters like The Butcher would make for compelling DBD Killers, too.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that any of the survey’s suggestions will ever actually appear in a Dead by Daylight chapter. But it’s interesting to know which properties Behaviour thinks would fit in its terror-filled universe.