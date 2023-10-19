Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is best on Steam Deck with new update

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 has finally received an offline mode on PC, but this is restricted to the Steam Deck version, despite ongoing issues with the online modes in other versions of the game.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 can finally be played offline on PC, but there’s a catch, as this fairly basic feature is limited to the Steam Deck version of the game. This means that players on desktops and laptops still need an Internet connection to hit the ‘park.

When Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 launched in 2020, fans were disappointed to learn that the PC version on the Epic Games Store had an always online component. This was especially frustrating, as the console ports could be played offline. When the game launched on Steam in 2023, it retained the always online aspect of the game.

Fans have been asking for an offline mode for a while now, as specific circumstances can prevent people from enjoying Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. Someone with an inconsistent Internet connection could have their fun ruined, while portable PC gamers might not even be able to play the game at all.

The remaster will include new skaters, tricks and features to make the original game even better

Steam Deck gets best version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 +2 with exclusive offline mode

An update for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 has been detailed on the Activision site for the game. The 1.1 patch for the Steam version of the game fixes the keyboard overlay for the Steam Deck port and lets the game function offline.

The people who don’t own a Steam Deck have another option, as an offline method is possible, as mentioned in a post on the Steam Community forums. This method involves some messing around with command lines, so use them with caution.

It’s understandable why the Steam Deck version would receive this update due to the portable nature of the system. The frustrating aspect of this update is that it’s not available for the PC version of the whole, at least not yet.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 still has issues on other platforms, with the online multiplayer being a nightmare to connect to on PlayStation and Epic Games servers. It’s awesome that one specific port of the game has been improved, but a lot of work still needs to be done to fix the online and offline elements of the game.

