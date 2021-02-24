GreekGodx banned again from NoPixel GTA RP server amid toxicity drama - Dexerto

One of the more infamous figures in NoPixel’s GTA RP server, GreekGodx, has been banned for a second time due to drama surrounding repeated rule-breaking toxicity.
The “Tay Tay Tyrone” saga may be over, as GreekGodx’s now-notorious Grand Theft Auto roleplay character has been banned from the NoPixel 3.0 server. In a clip shared to Reddit, players revealed that Tay Tay would probably not be returning to “the city,” which Greek elaborated on in detail during his own stream.
As it stands, the rationale behind this ban is unclear. What is known is that Greek and the server’s admins discussed the situation and subsequently agreed upon cutting off his involvement for the time being.
This follows numerous incidents in which he was found to violate the server’s rules by repeatedly making other players uncomfortable, despite them asking him to stop. In the most notable example, he was originally banned for constantly calling other characters “thick,” despite complaints.
That original ban was subject to various reactions, including summit1g’s, who found that the appliance of behavioral rules to the server was a tricky situation. He noted some inherent difficulties, namely, ensuring that such rules are applied to everyone and not just high-profile streamers.
As for the new ban, it’s not precisely clear what prompted it — but fans on Reddit seem to believe that it’s due to a general culture clash between Greek’s expectations of the server and NoPixel’s community goals.
Tay Tay banned from RPClipsGTA
During his own February 23 Twitch stream, Greek explored the issue in some more detail: “They’ve put me on ‘cooldown,’ because of the drama and shit. So even if I want to play, I can’t because I agreed on a cooldown.”
So he is banned from the server, but the decision appears to have been amicably settled on and therefore temporary. As for the differences in mindset, he also shared some details on why he feels the server is at odds with his content.
Noting that the behavioral rules make much of the streamed content simply feel like a “Discord call,” Greek explained his wishes for NoPixel’s RP: “I get it: rules are rules. But people need to be a little bit more wild…a little bit more action … It needs to be a little more reckless … a little bit more crazy, to make it a little bit more exciting.”