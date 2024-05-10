Gaming

Gray Zone Warfare: How to get attic key for Helping Hand task

Brianna Reeves
gray zone warfare helping handMadfinger Games

Gray Zone Warfare includes over 100 tasks, some of which can prove challenging due to the many steps involved. Helping Hand is one such task, serving as a fetch quest offered by Handshake.

Finishing Helping Hand requires players to find a key to the locked attic in the starting town’s restaurant. From there, the goal is to retrieve information hidden inside the attic, then return it to a waiting Handshake.

Here’s a rundown on how to loot the key and where to find the restaurant for Gray Zone Warfare’s Helping Hand task.

How to get the attic key in Gray Zone Warfare

gray zone warfare helping handMadfinger Games
The Gray Zone Warfare restaurant for Helping Hand

The restaurant’s attic key spawns on the bodies of fallen enemies who patrol near the restaurant. Searching their pockets or bags should yield the item.

Players may also find themselves fortunate enough to get the key from fellow faction members by asking around at their base.

How to find the restaurant in Gray Zone Warfare

All three Gray Zone Warfare factions have staked their claim on different territories. As a result, the restaurant has different coordinates based on the player’s faction of choice.

The precise coordinates for the restaurant in all three regions are as follows:

  • Crimson Shield International: 141, 164 for Kiu Vongsa Restaurant Storage Key
  • Lemang Recovery Initiative: 203, 163 for Pha Lang Restaurant Storage Key
  • Mithras Security: 170, 116 for Nam Thaven Restaurant Storage Key

It’s worth noting that, when looting a body, the key will be labeled as an “Attic Key.” However, the item description upon inspection calls it a “Restaurant Storage Key.”

gray zone warfare helping handMadfinger Games

After finding the necessary key and entering the restaurant, players should head to the top floor and unlock the attic. The intel that Handshake requested sits on a blue folding chair near the door.

The next step is to call in a helicopter from the extraction zone and return to base. Then, all that’s left is to visit the vendors and speak with Handshake to complete Gray Zone Warfare’s Helping Hand task and receive the associated rewards.

