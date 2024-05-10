Gray Zone Warfare: How to retrieve the flash drive for Business or Pleasure

While progressing in Gray Zone Warfare, the vendor Handshake will eventually task players with completing the Business or Pleasure quest. Here’s how to complete the challenge.

The source of the assignment is Handshake’s curiosity about an armed group of enemies hanging around the Pha Lang Airfield. He specifically wants intel on their hiding place and intentions.

Handshake doesn’t spell it out, but the mission requires the retrieval of a flash drive that can only be found in one location. Here’s a rundown on how to complete Gray Zone Warfare’s Business or Pleasure task.

Where to find the flash drive in Business or Pleasure

To get started, players must travel to the Pha Lang Airfield at the 183, 158 map coordinates. Armed hostiles may be patrolling the area, so remaining on guard is advised.

Article continues after ad

Users should head to the back of the airfield near the terminal, and search for a white stone building. Inside the building sits a desk holding a single laptop. Next to the laptop is a flash drive that should be labeled “Flash Drive Containing Intel” upon inspection.

Article continues after ad

Madfinger Games The flash drive is located in this building at the Pha Lang Airfield

Like other tasks in Gray Zone Warfare, retrieving the associated rewards for Business or Pleasure requires players to return to their faction’s base. To do that, head to an extraction area on the map and call in a helicopter.

Visiting the base’s vendors and selecting Handshake will complete the quest and offer the following rewards: 2x CQ A1 assault weapons, 150 Reputation with Handshake, 1000 XP, and $5,500.