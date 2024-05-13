Gaming

Marvel Rivals: How to fix Network Errors

Liam Ho
Promotional art for Marvel RivalsMarvel/NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals is the hot new hero shooter that everyone is raving about. With the opportunity to jump in with iconic Marvel heroes and villains, the last thing you want is a pesky Network error holding you back. Here’s how to fix them if they arise.

Marvel Rivals is the newest title from NetEase featuring superheroes from the cinematic universe. With so many iconic characters on offer, it’s no wonder many are insanely hyped about its release.

Of course, the last thing you’d want while dueling it out in Marvel Rivals is being blocked by a network error, preventing you from loading into the game. These errors have been popping up in the closed Alpha that kicked off in May 2024.

These network errors appear to occur when the game’s servers go down or if the player has a local connection outage. Before you try and fix the network error though, it’s always worth checking the Marvel Rivals server status. If the servers are offline, you’ll just have to wait for them to come back online before playing again.

How to fix Network error in Marvel Rivals

If the Marvel Rivals servers are online, here are a few steps you can follow to fix the network error.

  • Restart your game
  • Restart your modem or router
  • Change your DNS servers
  • Turn off any antivirus software, and make an exception for Marvel Rivals in Windows Firewall
  • Verify the game file integrity of Marvel Rivals on Steam
  • Uninstall and reinstall Marvel Rivals

Some of these steps are more drastic than others, so going down the list in order is the way you’ll want to go. With the game still being in early Alpha at the moment, it’s likely that there are still a couple of bugs and errors that will be ironed out. The same can be said for the game’s launch, which may also run into similar issues.

About The Author

Liam Ho

Liam is a writer on the Australian Dexerto team covering all things gaming with an emphasis on MMOs like Destiny and FFXIV along with MOBAs like League. He started writing while at university for a Bachelor’s degree in Media and has experience writing for GGRecon and GameRant. You can contact Liam at liam.ho@dexerto.com or on Twitter at @MusicalityLH.

