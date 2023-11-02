Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Release date, platforms, trailers, more

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is a sequel to Granblue Fantasy Versus which was released back in 2020. Here are all the details surrounding the game including its release date, platform, trailers, and other details.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is a highly-anticipated fighting game developed by Guilty Gear creators Arc System Works. The title is set for release in just about a month. Granblue Fantasy Versus, released in 2020 was a huge hit among fighting game fans and gacha fiends alike. Ever since its sequel was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for its release.

There is no doubt that 2023 has been a great year for fighting games with the release of Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1. With Tekken 8 still quite some time away, fans might be willing to get their hands into Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and grind the game out over the holidays.

Here is all you need to learn about Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising.

Contents

Cygames Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will be released on December 14

What is Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising?

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is a 2.5D fighting game developed by Cygames and Arc System Works. It is a sequel to Granblue Fantasy Versus which was released in 2020. It is an exceptionally popular fighting game that brings forth all the nuances of the genre in combination with anime-style artwork.

One of the most fun aspects of Granblue Fantasy Versus is just how accessible it is to new players. If you are new to fighting games, you’ll easily be able to get by with the title’s auto combos and simple inputs. However, the skill ceiling for the game is very high which means the more you play, the better you will become.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is going to be released on December 14, 2023. The game was initially slated for launch on November 30, 2023. However, it has been delayed since the developers want to work on the various balance systems and provide a final polish to the game.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising platforms

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. Unfortunately, there are no plans for an Xbox or Nintendo Switch release. Previously, Arc System Works did port Dragon Ball FighterZ to the Switch, but it’s unlikely that they will port the title, given the age of the Nintendo Switch hardware.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising trailers

The trailers for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising have been listed below:

Announcement Trailer

EVO Japan 2023 trailer

This is all you need to know about Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. We will update this section with further details in the future. In the meantime, you check out some of our gaming sections for fighting games and more.