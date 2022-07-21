Huge God of War Ragnarok sand sculpture spotted and it’s unbelievably good

Brianna Reeves . 56 minutes ago

Someone spotted a fan-made God of War Ragnarok sand sculpture at Fulong Beach in Taiwan that depicts Kratos and Atreus in stunning detail.

The hype surrounding Kratos’ next big adventure in the Norse world continues to heat up, especially since Sony recently announced the sequel’s release date.

Players can expect to join Kratos and Atreus on their Ragnarok-set journey this coming November. And according to the game’s few confirmed story details, said journey will take the duo across all nine Norse realms.

As the launch date draws near, many God of War faithful are still finding new ways to celebrate whatever lies ahead.

Fan creates jaw-dropping God of War Ragnarok sand sculpture

Sony Interactive Entertainment Ragnarok edges ever closer.

While at Fulong Beach in Taiwan, Reddit user spqp encountered someone sculpting a God of War Ragnarok-inspired work of art out of sand.

The sculpture is mammoth in size, too, standing several feet high and depicting Kratos and Atreus as they appear on the sequel’s box art.

Notably, the talented artist even fit the God of War Ragnarok logo into their impressive sand sculpture.

In a subsequent post, spqp said the piece counted as part of a larger exhibition, though they didn’t share what else the artist’s other creations. But the above constituted the only God of War-themed work, the Redditor added.

This incredible work joins countless other impressive fan-made projects inspired by God of War. Since the 2018 title’s release, several people have brought Kratos to life in cosplay, for example.

Recreations of Kratos’ Leviathan Axe take the internet by storm every so often, too. Just last year, Mythbusters’ Adam Savage built the weapon for his One Day Build series.

After much delay, the eagerly-anticipated God of War Ragnarok will hit store shelves for the PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022.