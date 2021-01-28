Mythbuster's Adam Savage perfectly recreates Kratos' Axe from God of War - Dexerto

As a part of his ‘One Day Builds’ series, Adam Savage of Mythbusters fame perfectly recreated the Leviathan Axe from God of War (2018) as a present for his nephew on Christmas.

Even though the game is about to be three years old this April, God of War is still somehow touching the hearts of fans, content creators and general celebrities across the world. In fact, i’s so influential that it’s now reached former Mythbusters hosts.

Adam Savage, who hosted the aforementioned show for many years and now runs his own YouTube channel, recently recreated the Leviathan Axe from the hit Sony Santa Monica-helmed game as a part of his One Day Build series.

The program, which Savage has kept up for several years now, tasks the former Mythbuster with creating cool pop culture projects within the span of a single day as accurately as he can – and it’s safe to say that he hit the nail on the head with this one.

Over the course of the hour-long video, which was shortened for time constraints, Savage shows exactly how he made the axe, from cutting and shaping the wood to the formation of the blade, all the way down to the painting, which seemed to be the finishing touch that gave it a hyperrealistic look.

For the blade, no metal was used. Instead, he opted for a special kind of foam called Sintra, which is light, durable, flexible, and “perfect for cosplaying,” according to Savage. This was more than likely done for safety reasons – if it was made out of metal, it would probably be classified as a full-blown weapon and banned at potential conventions, regardless of how sharp it actually was.

The result of the whole process is an axe that looks like it was ripped right out of the game – and to say that it’s impressive is an understatement. Here’s hoping that Adam makes more of these game weapons in the future, because if this is anything to go by, then one can only imagine what he could do with other iconic video game artifacts.