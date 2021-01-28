 Mythbuster's Adam Savage perfectly recreates Kratos' Axe from God of War - Dexerto
Mythbuster’s Adam Savage perfectly recreates Kratos’ Axe from God of War

Published: 28/Jan/2021 0:26

by Tanner Pierce
Sony/Adam Savage

As a part of his ‘One Day Builds’ series, Adam Savage of Mythbusters fame perfectly recreated the Leviathan Axe from God of War (2018) as a present for his nephew on Christmas. 

Even though the game is about to be three years old this April, God of War is still somehow touching the hearts of fans, content creators and general celebrities across the world. In fact, i’s so influential that it’s now reached former Mythbusters hosts.

Adam Savage, who hosted the aforementioned show for many years and now runs his own YouTube channel, recently recreated the Leviathan Axe from the hit Sony Santa Monica-helmed game as a part of his One Day Build series.

Adam Savage
Adam Savage, formally of Mythbusters, recreated the axe from God of War as a part of his One Day Builds show on YouTube.

The program, which Savage has kept up for several years now, tasks the former Mythbuster with creating cool pop culture projects within the span of a single day as accurately as he can – and it’s safe to say that he hit the nail on the head with this one.

Over the course of the hour-long video, which was shortened for time constraints, Savage shows exactly how he made the axe, from cutting and shaping the wood to the formation of the blade, all the way down to the painting, which seemed to be the finishing touch that gave it a hyperrealistic look.

For the blade, no metal was used. Instead, he opted for a special kind of foam called Sintra, which is light, durable, flexible, and “perfect for cosplaying,” according to Savage. This was more than likely done for safety reasons – if it was made out of metal, it would probably be classified as a full-blown weapon and banned at potential conventions, regardless of how sharp it actually was.

The result of the whole process is an axe that looks like it was ripped right out of the game – and to say that it’s impressive is an understatement. Here’s hoping that Adam makes more of these game weapons in the future, because if this is anything to go by, then one can only imagine what he could do with other iconic video game artifacts.

Entertainment

TikTok star Alex Warren slammed for destroying girlfriend’s car as a prank

Published: 27/Jan/2021 23:12

by Virginia Glaze
Alex Warren under fire for destroying girlfriend's car
YouTube: Alex Warren

Popular TikTok creator Alex Warren is facing intense backlash from critics after destroying his girlfriend’s old car as part of an elaborate prank…even though he gifted her a new vehicle afterwards.

Alex Warren boasts an impressive following across multiple social media platforms. Garnering 14 million TikTok followers and 2.6 million YouTube subscribers, Warren creates content similar to that of David Dobrik — including wild stunts and complex pranks.

However, one of his most recent pranks is earning him ample criticism from viewers, which sparked after he decided to gift his girlfriend a new vehicle in a creative way.

Rather than merely surprising her with a set of keys in a scavenger hunt, Warren pranked girlfriend and fellow influencer ‘Kouvr’ by leading her outside to show her that he’d run over her well-loved 2001 Toyota Camry with a sleek, black 4×4 G Wagon.

Kouvr's Camry
YouTube: Alex Warren
Kouvr’s 2001 Toyota Camry had no idea what it was in for.

As if that wasn’t enough, a member of Warren’s posse broke one of the Camry’s passenger windows with a rock, screaming all the while.

During the video, Kouvr seems thoroughly confused, with the camera catching a close-up of an expression that seems close to tears.

Luckily, Warren revealed that he’d gifted her the G Wagon shortly thereafter — prompting his buddies to rain more destruction down on the totaled Camry.

“Why would you do that?” Kouvr asked of her boyfriend, completely shocked.

“Because it’s your dream car!” Warren responded.

@alexwaarrenDestroying Kouvrs car and surprising her with her dream car😂♬ original sound – Alex warren

Despite the prank video ending on a wholesome note, many commenters weren’t happy that Warren destroyed a car that some felt could have been gifted to drivers in need of transportation.

“Y’all rich as hell,” one user wrote. “If you guys don’t want it, maybe fix it and donate it?”

“It’s like destroying someone’s stuffed animal and giving them a new, better one,” another mused. “Great, that’s cool, but you don’t know what that meant to someone.”

Commenters berate Alex Warren's car prank.

Commenters berate Alex Warren's car prank.

“You could have given that car to someone who needs it,” yet another critic chimed in. “Ungrateful.”

It’s worth noting that noted internet philanthropist MrBeast orchestrated a similar stunt beforehand, where he destroyed a friend’s car only to gift him a brand-new vehicle as recompense.

Warren has since responded to the outrage in a comment underneath his TikTok of the prank, stating that the car had broken down just a year after she’d purchased it and that “the cost in repairs was more than it was worth.”

Alex Warren explains car-destroying prank.
TikTok: Alex Warren
Warren claimed that Kouvr’s 2001 Camry was actually already totaled before being destroyed in his prank.

What’s your take on the situation? Do you think Warren should have donated Kouvr’s old car, or is he within his rights to destroy the Camry for a prank-turned-gift? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending!