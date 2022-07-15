God of War Ragnarok’s artbook cover should come with big spoiler warning

Brianna Reeves . 13 minutes ago

The artbook cover for God of War Ragnarok features a few images that some players may want to avoid looking at too closely because of potential spoilers.

Sony and Santa Monica Studio recently lifted the veil on God of War Ragnarok, sharing a new cinematic trailer and release date with eager players.

To the delight of many, pre-orders for the base game and its two collector’s editions have also gone live online.

Some retailers have also posted cursory details about the God of War sequel’s artbook, too. However, fans should probably steer clear of the cover art ahead of launch.

Warning: May contain spoilers.

God of War Ragnarok’s artbook cover may feature spoilers

Sony Interactive Entertainment Kratos in God of War Ragnarok

Reddit user omekomar spotted a listing for God of War Ragnarok on Serbian storefront gameS. Apparently, the store will offer a mini-artbook as a pre-order bonus.

Upon sharing this information, omekomar added a spoiler tag since the book’s cover features bits of imagery that some fans may not want to see as of yet.

The bottom-left corner of the image shows germaphobic Sindri getting his hands dirty in battle, for instance. What’s more, a character with a striking resemblance to Mimir fights foes behind Sindri.

The character in question possesses a golden eye, two horns, and a long gray beard. If it is Mimir, it means he’ll obtain a body during the events of Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok’s artbook cover features a slew of dragons, too. And a few commentators in the Reddit thread think the battle being depicted may take place towards the end of the sequel on Asgard.

As of writing, it appears that only retailers in select territories are offering the mini-artbook as a pre-order bonus. Whether or not a full version will see the light of day remains unknown as of writing.

It’s also worth noting that the Dark Horse digital mini-artbook in Ragnarok’s Digital Deluxe Edition features different cover art. As such, the work’s design may not have a final version yet.