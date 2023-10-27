Football Manager 2024: Biggest transfer budgets & richest clubs in FM24
Football Manager 2024 is finally here and that means new saves are getting started. So, if you want a leg up, here are the clubs with the biggest transfer budgets and best bank balances.
Every year, Football Manager fans go through the same cycle when it comes to starting a save. Do you take up the reigns of your favorite or local club? Do you try to resurrect a fallen giant? Do you want to work your way up from the lowest league and go all the way to the top? It can be a tricky choice.
Each year brings plenty of changes for you to consider when starting up a career, including what the foundations might look like at the club you’re considering taking over.
In FM24, there is an additional spanner thrown into the mix now the Saudi League is on the rise, as they’ll throw big money your way for your best players. However, if you start off with some clubs’ transfer budgets, you may not need that or have to dip into the free agents market.
FM24 biggest transfer budgets
That’s right, we’re going off the biggest transfer budgets you can start with in Football Manager 24. While the list is a little similar to last year, you cannot parachute yourself in at the likes of Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal.
Instead, this year, the biggest starting budget can actually be found at Brighton and Hove Albion. The Premier League side are renowned for their clever transfer business and they kick off this year with a £81 million transfer kitty.
The classic staples of Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, AS Monaco, and PSG also make the list. However, they’re not as flush with starting transfer budgets as they used to be. You cannot dislodge Rafa Benitez at Celta Vigo and take their £40m starting budget too.
|Club
|FM24 Transfer Budget
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|£81m
|Liverpool
|£75m
|Manchester City
|£42m
|Celta Vigo
|£40m
|Napoli
|£35m
|Ajax
|£35m
|Brentford
|£35m
|AS Monaco
|£30m
|PSG
|£30m
|West Ham
|£28m
|Athletic Bilbao
|£25m
|Real Madrid
|£25m
|Southampton
|£23m
|Fulham
|£23m
|Tottenham Hotspur
|£23m
|RB Leipzig
|£20m
|Atalanta
|£20m
|AC Milan
|£20m
|Bayern Munich
|£20m
FM24 richest clubs
If you’re looking at a longer-term project then you don’t exactly need the biggest transfer budget to start. Some players prefer having solid ground with a healthier bank balance to work with over a few years.
Again, this list is similar to last year and is still dominated by Liverpool, City, PSG, Real Madrid, and Arsenal. Though, Inter Miami are an interesting new addition now that they’ve got Lionel Messi on their books.
|Club
|FM24 Balance
|Manchester City
|£468m
|Tottenham Hotspur
|£378m
|Manchester United
|£267m
|Liverpool
|£263m
|Real Madrid
|£261m
|Arsenal
|£231m
|PSG
|£171m
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|£164m
|West Ham
|£156m
|Inter Miami
|£144m
|Leicester City
|£126m
|Everton
|£119m
|Marseille
|£106m
|Ajax
|£105m
|Southampton
|£104m
|Bayern Munich
|£102m
|Zenit
|£101m
|Hoffenheim
|£99m
|Celtic
|£98m
So, that’s everything you need to know when it comes to having money in your pocket from the start of your career in FM24.
Not everyone wants the shortcut of a massive starting transfer budget, but if you do, at least you know where to go.