Football Manager 2024: Biggest transfer budgets & richest clubs in FM24

Football Manager 2024 is finally here and that means new saves are getting started. So, if you want a leg up, here are the clubs with the biggest transfer budgets and best bank balances.

Every year, Football Manager fans go through the same cycle when it comes to starting a save. Do you take up the reigns of your favorite or local club? Do you try to resurrect a fallen giant? Do you want to work your way up from the lowest league and go all the way to the top? It can be a tricky choice.

Each year brings plenty of changes for you to consider when starting up a career, including what the foundations might look like at the club you’re considering taking over. 

In FM24, there is an additional spanner thrown into the mix now the Saudi League is on the rise, as they’ll throw big money your way for your best players. However, if you start off with some clubs’ transfer budgets, you may not need that or have to dip into the free agents market.

FM24 biggest transfer budgets 

That’s right, we’re going off the biggest transfer budgets you can start with in Football Manager 24. While the list is a little similar to last year, you cannot parachute yourself in at the likes of Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal.

Instead, this year, the biggest starting budget can actually be found at Brighton and Hove Albion. The Premier League side are renowned for their clever transfer business and they kick off this year with a £81 million transfer kitty. 

The classic staples of Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, AS Monaco, and PSG also make the list. However, they’re not as flush with starting transfer budgets as they used to be. You cannot dislodge Rafa Benitez at Celta Vigo and take their £40m starting budget too. 

ClubFM24 Transfer Budget
Brighton & Hove Albion£81m
Liverpool£75m
Manchester City£42m
Celta Vigo£40m
Napoli£35m
Ajax£35m
Brentford£35m
AS Monaco£30m
PSG£30m
West Ham £28m
Athletic Bilbao£25m
Real Madrid£25m
Southampton£23m
Fulham£23m
Tottenham Hotspur£23m
RB Leipzig£20m
Atalanta£20m
AC Milan£20m
Bayern Munich£20m

FM24 richest clubs

If you’re looking at a longer-term project then you don’t exactly need the biggest transfer budget to start. Some players prefer having solid ground with a healthier bank balance to work with over a few years. 

Again, this list is similar to last year and is still dominated by Liverpool, City, PSG, Real Madrid, and Arsenal. Though, Inter Miami are an interesting new addition now that they’ve got Lionel Messi on their books. 

ClubFM24 Balance
Manchester City£468m
Tottenham Hotspur£378m
Manchester United£267m
Liverpool£263m
Real Madrid£261m
Arsenal£231m
PSG£171m
Brighton & Hove Albion£164m
West Ham£156m
Inter Miami£144m
Leicester City£126m
Everton£119m
Marseille£106m
Ajax£105m
Southampton£104m
Bayern Munich £102m
Zenit£101m
Hoffenheim£99m
Celtic£98m

So, that’s everything you need to know when it comes to having money in your pocket from the start of your career in FM24.

Not everyone wants the shortcut of a massive starting transfer budget, but if you do, at least you know where to go.

