Football Manager 2024: Biggest transfer budgets & richest clubs in FM24

Football Manager 2024 is finally here and that means new saves are getting started. So, if you want a leg up, here are the clubs with the biggest transfer budgets and best bank balances.

Every year, Football Manager fans go through the same cycle when it comes to starting a save. Do you take up the reigns of your favorite or local club? Do you try to resurrect a fallen giant? Do you want to work your way up from the lowest league and go all the way to the top? It can be a tricky choice.

Article continues after ad

Each year brings plenty of changes for you to consider when starting up a career, including what the foundations might look like at the club you’re considering taking over.

Article continues after ad

In FM24, there is an additional spanner thrown into the mix now the Saudi League is on the rise, as they’ll throw big money your way for your best players. However, if you start off with some clubs’ transfer budgets, you may not need that or have to dip into the free agents market.

Article continues after ad

FM24 biggest transfer budgets

That’s right, we’re going off the biggest transfer budgets you can start with in Football Manager 24. While the list is a little similar to last year, you cannot parachute yourself in at the likes of Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal.

Instead, this year, the biggest starting budget can actually be found at Brighton and Hove Albion. The Premier League side are renowned for their clever transfer business and they kick off this year with a £81 million transfer kitty.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The classic staples of Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, AS Monaco, and PSG also make the list. However, they’re not as flush with starting transfer budgets as they used to be. You cannot dislodge Rafa Benitez at Celta Vigo and take their £40m starting budget too.

Club FM24 Transfer Budget Brighton & Hove Albion £81m Liverpool £75m Manchester City £42m Celta Vigo £40m Napoli £35m Ajax £35m Brentford £35m AS Monaco £30m PSG £30m West Ham £28m Athletic Bilbao £25m Real Madrid £25m Southampton £23m Fulham £23m Tottenham Hotspur £23m RB Leipzig £20m Atalanta £20m AC Milan £20m Bayern Munich £20m

FM24 richest clubs

If you’re looking at a longer-term project then you don’t exactly need the biggest transfer budget to start. Some players prefer having solid ground with a healthier bank balance to work with over a few years.

Article continues after ad

Again, this list is similar to last year and is still dominated by Liverpool, City, PSG, Real Madrid, and Arsenal. Though, Inter Miami are an interesting new addition now that they’ve got Lionel Messi on their books.

Article continues after ad

Club FM24 Balance Manchester City £468m Tottenham Hotspur £378m Manchester United £267m Liverpool £263m Real Madrid £261m Arsenal £231m PSG £171m Brighton & Hove Albion £164m West Ham £156m Inter Miami £144m Leicester City £126m Everton £119m Marseille £106m Ajax £105m Southampton £104m Bayern Munich £102m Zenit £101m Hoffenheim £99m Celtic £98m

So, that’s everything you need to know when it comes to having money in your pocket from the start of your career in FM24.

Not everyone wants the shortcut of a massive starting transfer budget, but if you do, at least you know where to go.