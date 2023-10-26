Football Manager 2024: Best free agents & expired contracts to sign
Looking to build a great team on a tight budget or pick up some valuable assets that can be sold in the future? Here’s our breakdown of the best free agents to sign in Football Manager 2024.
Free agents are one of the most powerful tools a football club can take advantage of in both Football Manager and in real life.
For smaller clubs, it provides an opportunity to build up their squad without having to spend big. Meanwhile, big clubs can acquire top talent for free when it would typically usually cost them tens if not hundreds of millions.
To help you figure out which are worth signing we’ve put together this list of the top 50 free agents and expired contracts that can be signed in the opening window in FM24.
Football Manager 2024: Best Free Agent signings
These are the best 50 free agents and expired contracts to sign in a new FM24 save ordered by their current ability stat.
|Name
|Position
|Nationality
|Age
|Current Ability (CA)
|David De Gea
|GK
|Spain
|32
|144
|José Campaña
|CM/AM (C)
|Spain
|30
|140
|Sergio Asenjo
|GK
|Spain
|34
|134
|Yann M’Vila
|DM
|France
|33
|130
|Javier Pastore
|AM (C)
|Argentina
|34
|130
|Eduardo Bauermann
|CB
|Brazil
|27
|130
|Adrien Silva
|DM
|Portugal
|34
|130
|Jang Hyun-Soo
|CB
|South Korea
|31
|130
|Felipe Caicedo
|ST
|Ecuador
|34
|130
|Lindoso Rodrigo
|DM
|Brazil
|34
|128
|Jesse Lingard
|AM (L)/AM (C)
|England
|30
|128
|Xeka
|DM
|Portugal
|28
|128
|Iago Falqué
|AM (C)/AM (R)
|Spain
|33
|127
|Ryan Bertrand
|LB
|England
|33
|127
|Jonathan Orozco
|GK
|Mexico
|37
|127
|Jérôme Boateng
|CB
|Germany
|34
|127
|Roberto Soriano
|AM (C)
|Italy
|32
|127
|Oscar Ustari
|GK
|Argentina
|37
|126
|Luis Seijas
|AM (L) / AM (C)
|Venezuela
|37
|126
|Aleix Vidal
|RB / RM / AM (R)
|Spain
|33
|126
|Almamy Touré
|CB / RB
|Mali
|27
|126
|Peter Etebo
|DM
|Nigeria
|27
|125
|Digão
|CB
|Brazil
|35
|125
|Jean-Paul Boëtius
|AM (L) / AM (C)
|Netherlands
|29
|125
|Timo Horn
|GK
|Germany
|30
|125
|Karim Bellarabi
|AM (R) / RM
|Germany
|33
|125
|André Ayew
|AM (R) / ST
|Ghana
|33
|124
|Christian Bernardi
|RM / CM
|Argentina
|33
|124
|Jack O’Connell
|CB
|England
|29
|124
|André Almeida
|RB
|Portugal
|32
|124
|Jun-Ho Son
|DM
|South Korea
|31
|124
|Jefferson Duque
|ST
|Colombia
|36
|124
|Fabián Orellana
|AM (R) / AM (C)
|Chile
|37
|123
|José Pedro Fuenzalida
|RB / RM / AM (R)
|Chile
|38
|123
|Diego Perotti
|AM (L)
|Argentina
|34
|123
|Marlos
|AM (R)
|Ukraine
|35
|123
|Anderson Carvalho
|DM / CM
|Brazil
|33
|123
|Camilo Mancilla
|CB
|Colombia
|30
|123
|Shkodran Mustafi
|CB
|Germany
|31
|123
|Marvin Plattenhardt
|LB
|Germany
|31
|123
|Jere Uronen
|LB
|Finland
|28
|122
|Theo Walcott
|AM (L)
|England
|34
|122
|Scott Arfield
|CM / AM (C)
|Canada
|34
|122
|Ribeiro Renan
|GK
|Brazil
|33
|122
|Alan
|ST
|China
|33
|122
|Marvin Zeegelaar
|LB
|Netherlands
|32
|122
|Diego Rolan
|AM (R) / AM (C) / ST
|Uruguay
|30
|122
|Dixon Arroyo
|DM
|Ecuador
|31
|122
|Ismael
|DM
|Brazil
|28
|122
|Oscar Murillo
|CB
|Colombia
|35
|121
That’s everything you need to know about the best free agents to sign in Football Manager 2024. Be sure to come back as we’ll be updating this list to reflect any database changes through FM24’s lifespan.