Football Manager 2024: Best free agents & expired contracts to sign

Football Manager 2024 key art blurred with best free agents thumbnail in foreground,

Looking to build a great team on a tight budget or pick up some valuable assets that can be sold in the future? Here’s our breakdown of the best free agents to sign in Football Manager 2024.

Free agents are one of the most powerful tools a football club can take advantage of in both Football Manager and in real life.

For smaller clubs, it provides an opportunity to build up their squad without having to spend big. Meanwhile, big clubs can acquire top talent for free when it would typically usually cost them tens if not hundreds of millions.

To help you figure out which are worth signing we’ve put together this list of the top 50 free agents and expired contracts that can be signed in the opening window in FM24.

Football Manager 2024: Best Free Agent signings

These are the best 50 free agents and expired contracts to sign in a new FM24 save ordered by their current ability stat.

NamePositionNationalityAgeCurrent Ability (CA)
David De GeaGKSpain32144
José CampañaCM/AM (C)Spain30140
Sergio AsenjoGKSpain34134
Yann M’VilaDMFrance33130
Javier PastoreAM (C)Argentina34130
Eduardo BauermannCBBrazil27130
Adrien SilvaDMPortugal34130
Jang Hyun-SooCBSouth Korea31130
Felipe CaicedoSTEcuador34130
Lindoso RodrigoDMBrazil34128
Jesse LingardAM (L)/AM (C)England30128
XekaDMPortugal28128
Iago FalquéAM (C)/AM (R)Spain33127
Ryan BertrandLBEngland33127
Jonathan OrozcoGKMexico37127
Jérôme BoatengCBGermany34127
Roberto SorianoAM (C)Italy32127
Oscar UstariGKArgentina37126
Luis SeijasAM (L) / AM (C)Venezuela37126
Aleix VidalRB / RM / AM (R)Spain33126
Almamy TouréCB / RBMali27126
Peter EteboDMNigeria27125
DigãoCBBrazil35125
Jean-Paul BoëtiusAM (L) / AM (C)Netherlands29125
Timo HornGKGermany30125
Karim BellarabiAM (R) / RMGermany33125
André AyewAM (R) / STGhana33124
Christian BernardiRM / CMArgentina33124
Jack O’ConnellCBEngland29124
André AlmeidaRBPortugal32124
Jun-Ho SonDMSouth Korea31124
Jefferson DuqueSTColombia36124
Fabián OrellanaAM (R) / AM (C)Chile37123
José Pedro FuenzalidaRB / RM / AM (R)Chile38123
Diego PerottiAM (L)Argentina34123
MarlosAM (R)Ukraine35123
Anderson CarvalhoDM / CMBrazil33123
Camilo MancillaCBColombia30123
Shkodran MustafiCBGermany31123
Marvin PlattenhardtLBGermany31123
Jere UronenLBFinland28122
Theo WalcottAM (L)England34122
Scott ArfieldCM / AM (C)Canada34122
Ribeiro RenanGKBrazil33122
AlanSTChina33122
Marvin ZeegelaarLBNetherlands32122
Diego RolanAM (R) / AM (C) / STUruguay30122
Dixon ArroyoDMEcuador31122
IsmaelDMBrazil28122
Oscar MurilloCBColombia35121

That’s everything you need to know about the best free agents to sign in Football Manager 2024. Be sure to come back as we’ll be updating this list to reflect any database changes through FM24’s lifespan.

