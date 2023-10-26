Football Manager 2024: Best free agents & expired contracts to sign

Looking to build a great team on a tight budget or pick up some valuable assets that can be sold in the future? Here’s our breakdown of the best free agents to sign in Football Manager 2024.

Free agents are one of the most powerful tools a football club can take advantage of in both Football Manager and in real life.

For smaller clubs, it provides an opportunity to build up their squad without having to spend big. Meanwhile, big clubs can acquire top talent for free when it would typically usually cost them tens if not hundreds of millions.

To help you figure out which are worth signing we’ve put together this list of the top 50 free agents and expired contracts that can be signed in the opening window in FM24.

These are the best 50 free agents and expired contracts to sign in a new FM24 save ordered by their current ability stat.

Name Position Nationality Age Current Ability (CA) David De Gea GK Spain 32 144 José Campaña CM/AM (C) Spain 30 140 Sergio Asenjo GK Spain 34 134 Yann M’Vila DM France 33 130 Javier Pastore AM (C) Argentina 34 130 Eduardo Bauermann CB Brazil 27 130 Adrien Silva DM Portugal 34 130 Jang Hyun-Soo CB South Korea 31 130 Felipe Caicedo ST Ecuador 34 130 Lindoso Rodrigo DM Brazil 34 128 Jesse Lingard AM (L)/AM (C) England 30 128 Xeka DM Portugal 28 128 Iago Falqué AM (C)/AM (R) Spain 33 127 Ryan Bertrand LB England 33 127 Jonathan Orozco GK Mexico 37 127 Jérôme Boateng CB Germany 34 127 Roberto Soriano AM (C) Italy 32 127 Oscar Ustari GK Argentina 37 126 Luis Seijas AM (L) / AM (C) Venezuela 37 126 Aleix Vidal RB / RM / AM (R) Spain 33 126 Almamy Touré CB / RB Mali 27 126 Peter Etebo DM Nigeria 27 125 Digão CB Brazil 35 125 Jean-Paul Boëtius AM (L) / AM (C) Netherlands 29 125 Timo Horn GK Germany 30 125 Karim Bellarabi AM (R) / RM Germany 33 125 André Ayew AM (R) / ST Ghana 33 124 Christian Bernardi RM / CM Argentina 33 124 Jack O’Connell CB England 29 124 André Almeida RB Portugal 32 124 Jun-Ho Son DM South Korea 31 124 Jefferson Duque ST Colombia 36 124 Fabián Orellana AM (R) / AM (C) Chile 37 123 José Pedro Fuenzalida RB / RM / AM (R) Chile 38 123 Diego Perotti AM (L) Argentina 34 123 Marlos AM (R) Ukraine 35 123 Anderson Carvalho DM / CM Brazil 33 123 Camilo Mancilla CB Colombia 30 123 Shkodran Mustafi CB Germany 31 123 Marvin Plattenhardt LB Germany 31 123 Jere Uronen LB Finland 28 122 Theo Walcott AM (L) England 34 122 Scott Arfield CM / AM (C) Canada 34 122 Ribeiro Renan GK Brazil 33 122 Alan ST China 33 122 Marvin Zeegelaar LB Netherlands 32 122 Diego Rolan AM (R) / AM (C) / ST Uruguay 30 122 Dixon Arroyo DM Ecuador 31 122 Ismael DM Brazil 28 122 Oscar Murillo CB Colombia 35 121

That’s everything you need to know about the best free agents to sign in Football Manager 2024. Be sure to come back as we’ll be updating this list to reflect any database changes through FM24’s lifespan.