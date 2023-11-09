Football Manager 2024: Best bargain signings for every position
It can be tricky to put together a good team on a budget in Football Manager 2024 but it can definitely be done, and if you need some help finding the best bargain signings in the game, we’ve got a full list of recommendations right here.
We’ve broken down the best bargain goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and attackers to buy when on a budget. These FM24 players could be key signings or great value squad players. Either way, they have a place on just about any team.
All players included on these lists have at least 130 Current Ability, cost under £10m, and can be signed in the opening window of a new FM24 save. Keep in mind that the provided value is an estimation of what each player should cost and will vary slightly between saves.
With that said here are our recommendations for the best bargain signings to make in Football Manager 2024.
Contents
- Best Bargain Goalkeepers
- Best Bargain Center-backs
- Best Bargain Full-backs
- Best Bargain Central Midfielders
- Best Bargain Wingers
- Best Bargain Strikers
Football Manager 2024: Best Bargain Goalkeepers
These are the best bargain goalkeepers to sign on FM24 when on a budget:
|Name
|Position
|Club
|Nationality
|Age
|Value
|Current Ability (CA)
|Kaylor Navas
|GK
|PSG
|Costa Rica
|36
|£2m
|151
|David De Gea
|GK
|N/A
|Spain
|31
|£0
|144
|Juan Musso
|GK
|Atalanta
|Argentina
|29
|£8m
|141
|Koen Casteels
|GK
|VfL Wolfsburg
|Belgium
|30
|£6.5m
|140
|Ivo Grbić
|GK
|Atletico Madrid
|Croatia
|27
|£3.4m
|138
|Andriy Lunin
|GK
|Real Madrid
|Ukraine
|24
|£3.3m
|138
|Bento
|GK
|ATP
|Brazil
|24
|£8m
|136
|Sergio Rico
|GK
|PSG
|Spain
|29
|£1m
|135
|Sergio Asenjo
|GK
|N/A
|Spain
|33
|££0
|134
|Ignacio de Arruabarrena
|GK
|Arouca
|Uruguay
|26
|£2.6m
|132
Football Manager 2024: Best Bargain Center-backs
These are the best bargain center-backs to sign on FM24 when on a budget:
|Name
|Position
|Club
|Nationality
|Age
|Value
|Current Ability (CA)
|Rafael Toloi
|CB
|Atalanta
|Italy
|32
|£4.7m
|143
|Simon Kjær
|CB
|AC Milan
|Denmark
|34
|£2.7m
|142
|Robin Knoche
|CB
|Union Berlin
|Germany
|31
|£6.5m
|140
|Juan Jesus
|CB
|Napoli (Parthenope)
|Brazil
|32
|£4.3m
|139
|Federico Gatti
|CB
|Juventus
|Italy
|25
|£7m
|139
|Dória
|CB
|Santos Laguna
|Brazil
|28
|£1.1m
|136
|Samir
|CB
|Tigres
|Brazil
|28
|£7m
|136
|Jaka Bijol
|CB
|Udinese
|Slovenia
|24
|£5.75m
|136
|Jesus Angulo
|CB
|Tigres
|Mexico
|25
|£5m
|135
|Juan Escobar
|CB
|Cruz Azul
|Paraguay
|27
|£100k
|132
Football Manager 2024: Best Bargain Full-backs
These are the best bargain full-backs to sign on FM24 when on a budget:
|Name
|Position
|Club
|Nationality
|Age
|Value
|Current Ability (CA)
|Matteo Darmian
|RB
|Inter Milan
|Italy
|33
|£5m
|146
|Zaidu Sanusi
|LB
|FC Porto
|Nigeria
|26
|£2.5m
|142
|Mërgim Vojvoda
|LB
|Torino
|Kosovo
|28
|£4.5m
|139
|Dodo
|RB
|Fiorentina
|Brazil
|24
|£9m
|138
|Yuri
|LB
|Athletic Bilbao
|Spain
|33
|£2.7m
|138
|Christian Günter
|LB
|SC Freiburg
|Germany
|30
|£6m
|138
|Santiago Arias
|RB
|Cincinnati
|Colombia
|31
|£1m
|136
|Jesús Gallardo
|LB
|Monterrey
|Mexico
|28
|£4m
|135
|Yago Pikachu
|RB
|Fortaleza (FOR)
|Brazil
|31
|£1.6m
|130
|Nicolás Rodríguez
|RB
|Defensor Sporting
|Uruguay
|31
|£50k
|130
Football Manager 2024: Best Bargain Central Midfielders
These are the best bargain defensive midfielders, central midfielders, and central attacking midfielders to sign on FM24 when on a budget:
|Name
|Position
|Club
|Nationality
|Age
|Value
|Current Ability (CA)
|Dani Parejo
|CM
|Villarrael
|Spain
|34
|£9.25m
|155
|Henrikh Mkhitaryan
|CM
|Inter Milan
|Armenia
|34
|£4.5m
|153
|Giacomo Bonaventura
|CAM
|Fiorentina
|Italy
|33
|£3.5m
|146
|Wendel
|CM
|Zenit
|Brazil
|25
|£9m
|143
|Rade Krunić
|CDM
|AC Milan
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|29
|£10m
|142
|David Lopez
|CDM
|Girona
|Spain
|33
|£2.5m
|141
|Patrick Berg
|CDM
|Bodø/Glimt
|Norway
|25
|£7m
|140
|José Campaña
|CAM
|Free Agent
|Spain
|30
|£0
|140
|Oscar Trejo
|CAM
|Vallecano
|Argentina
|35
|£1m
|140
|Lewis Ferguson
|CM
|Bologna
|Scotland
|23
|£7m
|139
|Alfred Duncan
|CDM
|Fiorentina
|Ghana
|30
|£4.8m
|138
|Luis Romo
|CDM
|Monterrey
|Mexico
|28
|£4.3m
|136
|Carles Aleñá
|CAM
|Getafe
|Spain
|25
|£8m
|135
|Josip Mišić
|CM
|Dinamo
|Croatia
|29
|£3.8m
|131
|Javier Pastore
|CAM
|Free Agent
|Argentina
|34
|£0
|130
Football Manager 2024: Best Bargain Wingers
These are the best bargain right and left-wingers to sign on FM24 when on a budget:
|Name
|Position
|Club
|Nationality
|Age
|Value
|Current Ability (CA)
|Lucas Vázquez
|RW
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|32
|£9.5m
|148
|Riccardo Orsolini
|RW
|Bologna
|Italy
|26
|£9.25m
|144
|Facundo Torres
|LW
|Orlando City
|Uruguay
|23
|£7.5m
|142
|Roberto Alvarado
|LW
|Chivas
|Mexico
|24
|£4.5m
|135
|Josip Brekalo
|LW
|Fiorentina
|Croatia
|25
|£7m
|135
|Alejandro Zendejas
|RW
|Club América
|U.S.A
|25
|£30k
|134
|Mitchell Weiser
|RW
|Werder Bremen
|Germany
|29
|£4.3m
|133
|Robert Skov
|RW
|Hoffenheim
|Denmark
|27
|£4.4m
|133
|Derlis Gonzalez
|LW
|Olimpia
|Paraguay
|29
|£750k
|133
|Casper Tengstedt
|LW
|Benfica
|Denmark
|23
|£2.9m
|133
Football Manager 2024: Best Bargain Strikers
These are the best bargain strikers to sign on FM24 when on a budget:
|Name
|Position
|Club
|Nationality
|Age
|Value
|Current Ability (CA)
|Talisca
|ST
|Al-Nassr (KSA)
|Brazil
|29
|£7.5m
|150
|Marko Livaja
|ST
|Hajduk
|Croatia
|29
|£7.5m
|142
|Martin Braithwaite
|ST
|Espanyol
|Denmark
|32
|£6.5m
|140
|Luis Muriel
|ST
|Atalanta
|Colombia
|32
|£3.5m
|138
|Germán Berterame
|ST
|Monterrey
|Argentina
|24
|£1m
|136
|Arthur Cabral
|ST
|Benfica
|Brazil
|25
|££6.75m
|136
|Sergio Araujo
|ST
|AEK Athens
|Argentina
|31
|££6m
|135
|Michael Olunga
|ST
|Al-Duhail
|Kenya
|29
|££8m
|135
|Yussuf Poulsen
|ST
|RB Leipzig
|Denmark
|29
|££4.9m
|135
|Borja Mayoral
|ST
|Getafe
|Spain
|26
|££7.5m
|134
That’s all our recommendations for the best bargain signings to make on Football Manager 2024. We’ll update this list once more cheap deals are discovered and the game’s database is updated.