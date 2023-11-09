Football Manager 2024: Best bargain signings for every position

It can be tricky to put together a good team on a budget in Football Manager 2024 but it can definitely be done, and if you need some help finding the best bargain signings in the game, we’ve got a full list of recommendations right here.

We’ve broken down the best bargain goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and attackers to buy when on a budget. These FM24 players could be key signings or great value squad players. Either way, they have a place on just about any team.

All players included on these lists have at least 130 Current Ability, cost under £10m, and can be signed in the opening window of a new FM24 save. Keep in mind that the provided value is an estimation of what each player should cost and will vary slightly between saves.

With that said here are our recommendations for the best bargain signings to make in Football Manager 2024.

Football Manager 2024: Best Bargain Goalkeepers

These are the best bargain goalkeepers to sign on FM24 when on a budget:

Name Position Club Nationality Age Value Current Ability (CA) Kaylor Navas GK PSG Costa Rica 36 £2m 151 David De Gea GK N/A Spain 31 £0 144 Juan Musso GK Atalanta Argentina 29 £8m 141 Koen Casteels GK VfL Wolfsburg Belgium 30 £6.5m 140 Ivo Grbić GK Atletico Madrid Croatia 27 £3.4m 138 Andriy Lunin GK Real Madrid Ukraine 24 £3.3m 138 Bento GK ATP Brazil 24 £8m 136 Sergio Rico GK PSG Spain 29 £1m 135 Sergio Asenjo GK N/A Spain 33 ££0 134 Ignacio de Arruabarrena GK Arouca Uruguay 26 £2.6m 132

Football Manager 2024: Best Bargain Center-backs

These are the best bargain center-backs to sign on FM24 when on a budget:

Name Position Club Nationality Age Value Current Ability (CA) Rafael Toloi CB Atalanta Italy 32 £4.7m 143 Simon Kjær CB AC Milan Denmark 34 £2.7m 142 Robin Knoche CB Union Berlin Germany 31 £6.5m 140 Juan Jesus CB Napoli (Parthenope) Brazil 32 £4.3m 139 Federico Gatti CB Juventus Italy 25 £7m 139 Dória CB Santos Laguna Brazil 28 £1.1m 136 Samir CB Tigres Brazil 28 £7m 136 Jaka Bijol CB Udinese Slovenia 24 £5.75m 136 Jesus Angulo CB Tigres Mexico 25 £5m 135 Juan Escobar CB Cruz Azul Paraguay 27 £100k 132

Football Manager 2024: Best Bargain Full-backs

These are the best bargain full-backs to sign on FM24 when on a budget:

Name Position Club Nationality Age Value Current Ability (CA) Matteo Darmian RB Inter Milan Italy 33 £5m 146 Zaidu Sanusi LB FC Porto Nigeria 26 £2.5m 142 Mërgim Vojvoda LB Torino Kosovo 28 £4.5m 139 Dodo RB Fiorentina Brazil 24 £9m 138 Yuri LB Athletic Bilbao Spain 33 £2.7m 138 Christian Günter LB SC Freiburg Germany 30 £6m 138 Santiago Arias RB Cincinnati Colombia 31 £1m 136 Jesús Gallardo LB Monterrey Mexico 28 £4m 135 Yago Pikachu RB Fortaleza (FOR) Brazil 31 £1.6m 130 Nicolás Rodríguez RB Defensor Sporting Uruguay 31 £50k 130

Football Manager 2024: Best Bargain Central Midfielders

These are the best bargain defensive midfielders, central midfielders, and central attacking midfielders to sign on FM24 when on a budget:

Name Position Club Nationality Age Value Current Ability (CA) Dani Parejo CM Villarrael Spain 34 £9.25m 155 Henrikh Mkhitaryan CM Inter Milan Armenia 34 £4.5m 153 Giacomo Bonaventura CAM Fiorentina Italy 33 £3.5m 146 Wendel CM Zenit Brazil 25 £9m 143 Rade Krunić CDM AC Milan Bosnia & Herzegovina 29 £10m 142 David Lopez CDM Girona Spain 33 £2.5m 141 Patrick Berg CDM Bodø/Glimt Norway 25 £7m 140 José Campaña CAM Free Agent Spain 30 £0 140 Oscar Trejo CAM Vallecano Argentina 35 £1m 140 Lewis Ferguson CM Bologna Scotland 23 £7m 139 Alfred Duncan CDM Fiorentina Ghana 30 £4.8m 138 Luis Romo CDM Monterrey Mexico 28 £4.3m 136 Carles Aleñá CAM Getafe Spain 25 £8m 135 Josip Mišić CM Dinamo Croatia 29 £3.8m 131 Javier Pastore CAM Free Agent Argentina 34 £0 130

Football Manager 2024: Best Bargain Wingers

These are the best bargain right and left-wingers to sign on FM24 when on a budget:

Name Position Club Nationality Age Value Current Ability (CA) Lucas Vázquez RW Real Madrid Spain 32 £9.5m 148 Riccardo Orsolini RW Bologna Italy 26 £9.25m 144 Facundo Torres LW Orlando City Uruguay 23 £7.5m 142 Roberto Alvarado LW Chivas Mexico 24 £4.5m 135 Josip Brekalo LW Fiorentina Croatia 25 £7m 135 Alejandro Zendejas RW Club América U.S.A 25 £30k 134 Mitchell Weiser RW Werder Bremen Germany 29 £4.3m 133 Robert Skov RW Hoffenheim Denmark 27 £4.4m 133 Derlis Gonzalez LW Olimpia Paraguay 29 £750k 133 Casper Tengstedt LW Benfica Denmark 23 £2.9m 133

Football Manager 2024: Best Bargain Strikers

These are the best bargain strikers to sign on FM24 when on a budget:

Name Position Club Nationality Age Value Current Ability (CA) Talisca ST Al-Nassr (KSA) Brazil 29 £7.5m 150 Marko Livaja ST Hajduk Croatia 29 £7.5m 142 Martin Braithwaite ST Espanyol Denmark 32 £6.5m 140 Luis Muriel ST Atalanta Colombia 32 £3.5m 138 Germán Berterame ST Monterrey Argentina 24 £1m 136 Arthur Cabral ST Benfica Brazil 25 ££6.75m 136 Sergio Araujo ST AEK Athens Argentina 31 ££6m 135 Michael Olunga ST Al-Duhail Kenya 29 ££8m 135 Yussuf Poulsen ST RB Leipzig Denmark 29 ££4.9m 135 Borja Mayoral ST Getafe Spain 26 ££7.5m 134

That’s all our recommendations for the best bargain signings to make on Football Manager 2024. We’ll update this list once more cheap deals are discovered and the game’s database is updated.