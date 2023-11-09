Gaming

Football Manager 2024: Best bargain signings for every position

New signing holding up FM24 team shirt in Football Manager 2024.Sega

It can be tricky to put together a good team on a budget in Football Manager 2024 but it can definitely be done, and if you need some help finding the best bargain signings in the game, we’ve got a full list of recommendations right here.

We’ve broken down the best bargain goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and attackers to buy when on a budget. These FM24 players could be key signings or great value squad players. Either way, they have a place on just about any team.

All players included on these lists have at least 130 Current Ability, cost under £10m, and can be signed in the opening window of a new FM24 save. Keep in mind that the provided value is an estimation of what each player should cost and will vary slightly between saves.

With that said here are our recommendations for the best bargain signings to make in Football Manager 2024.

Contents

Football Manager 2024: Best Bargain Goalkeepers

These are the best bargain goalkeepers to sign on FM24 when on a budget:

NamePositionClubNationalityAgeValueCurrent Ability (CA)
Kaylor NavasGKPSGCosta Rica36£2m151
David De GeaGKN/ASpain31£0144
Juan MussoGKAtalantaArgentina29£8m141
Koen CasteelsGKVfL WolfsburgBelgium30£6.5m140
Ivo GrbićGKAtletico MadridCroatia27£3.4m138
Andriy LuninGKReal MadridUkraine24£3.3m138
BentoGKATPBrazil24£8m136
Sergio RicoGKPSGSpain29£1m135
Sergio AsenjoGKN/ASpain33££0134
Ignacio de ArruabarrenaGKAroucaUruguay26£2.6m132

Football Manager 2024: Best Bargain Center-backs

These are the best bargain center-backs to sign on FM24 when on a budget:

NamePositionClubNationalityAgeValueCurrent Ability (CA)
Rafael ToloiCBAtalantaItaly32£4.7m143
Simon KjærCBAC MilanDenmark34£2.7m142
Robin KnocheCBUnion BerlinGermany31£6.5m140
Juan JesusCBNapoli (Parthenope)Brazil32£4.3m139
Federico GattiCBJuventusItaly25£7m139
DóriaCBSantos LagunaBrazil28£1.1m136
SamirCBTigresBrazil28£7m136
Jaka BijolCBUdineseSlovenia24£5.75m136
Jesus AnguloCBTigresMexico25£5m135
Juan EscobarCBCruz AzulParaguay27£100k132

Football Manager 2024: Best Bargain Full-backs

These are the best bargain full-backs to sign on FM24 when on a budget:

NamePositionClubNationalityAgeValueCurrent Ability (CA)
Matteo DarmianRBInter MilanItaly33£5m146
Zaidu SanusiLBFC PortoNigeria26£2.5m142
Mërgim VojvodaLBTorinoKosovo28£4.5m139
DodoRBFiorentinaBrazil24£9m138
YuriLBAthletic BilbaoSpain33£2.7m138
Christian GünterLBSC FreiburgGermany30£6m138
Santiago AriasRBCincinnatiColombia31£1m136
Jesús GallardoLBMonterreyMexico28£4m135
Yago PikachuRBFortaleza (FOR)Brazil31£1.6m130
Nicolás RodríguezRBDefensor SportingUruguay31£50k130

Football Manager 2024: Best Bargain Central Midfielders

These are the best bargain defensive midfielders, central midfielders, and central attacking midfielders to sign on FM24 when on a budget:

NamePositionClubNationalityAgeValueCurrent Ability (CA)
Dani ParejoCMVillarraelSpain34£9.25m155
Henrikh MkhitaryanCMInter MilanArmenia34£4.5m153
Giacomo BonaventuraCAMFiorentinaItaly33£3.5m146
WendelCMZenitBrazil25£9m143
Rade KrunićCDMAC MilanBosnia & Herzegovina29£10m142
David LopezCDMGironaSpain33£2.5m141
Patrick BergCDMBodø/GlimtNorway25£7m140
José CampañaCAMFree AgentSpain30£0140
Oscar TrejoCAMVallecanoArgentina35£1m140
Lewis FergusonCMBolognaScotland23£7m139
Alfred DuncanCDMFiorentinaGhana30£4.8m138
Luis RomoCDMMonterreyMexico28£4.3m136
Carles AleñáCAMGetafeSpain25£8m135
Josip MišićCMDinamoCroatia29£3.8m131
Javier PastoreCAMFree AgentArgentina34£0130

Football Manager 2024: Best Bargain Wingers

These are the best bargain right and left-wingers to sign on FM24 when on a budget:

NamePositionClubNationalityAgeValueCurrent Ability (CA)
Lucas VázquezRWReal MadridSpain32£9.5m148
Riccardo OrsoliniRWBolognaItaly26£9.25m144
Facundo TorresLWOrlando CityUruguay23£7.5m142
Roberto AlvaradoLWChivasMexico24£4.5m135
Josip BrekaloLWFiorentinaCroatia25£7m135
Alejandro ZendejasRWClub AméricaU.S.A25£30k134
Mitchell WeiserRWWerder BremenGermany29£4.3m133
Robert SkovRWHoffenheimDenmark27£4.4m133
Derlis GonzalezLWOlimpiaParaguay29£750k133
Casper TengstedtLWBenficaDenmark23£2.9m133

Football Manager 2024: Best Bargain Strikers

These are the best bargain strikers to sign on FM24 when on a budget:

NamePositionClubNationalityAgeValueCurrent Ability (CA)
TaliscaSTAl-Nassr (KSA)Brazil29£7.5m150
Marko LivajaSTHajdukCroatia29£7.5m142
Martin BraithwaiteSTEspanyolDenmark32£6.5m140
Luis MurielSTAtalantaColombia32£3.5m138
Germán BerterameSTMonterreyArgentina24£1m136
Arthur CabralSTBenficaBrazil25££6.75m136
Sergio AraujoSTAEK AthensArgentina31££6m135
Michael OlungaSTAl-DuhailKenya29££8m135
Yussuf PoulsenSTRB LeipzigDenmark29££4.9m135
Borja MayoralSTGetafeSpain26££7.5m134

That’s all our recommendations for the best bargain signings to make on Football Manager 2024. We’ll update this list once more cheap deals are discovered and the game’s database is updated.

