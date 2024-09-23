EA FC 25 Ultimate Team queue explained

EA secretly introduced a new FC 25 Ultimate Team feature that forces players to wait before entering the game mode. Here is everything you need to know about the queue and how it works.

FC 25 Ultimate Team experienced its fair share of issues during the Ultimate Edition period. Transfer Market price ranges soared after EA finally updated price ranges for cards that had been extinct for days.

In addition, players also reported significant menu lag issues that have made purchasing cards on the Transfer Market or organizing their club a nightmare. Thankfully, there is a simple fix for that problem.

A new feature that makes players wait before entering Ultimate team won’t help extinguish those concerns about the game mode’s issues, though.

What is the Warming up screen in EA FC 25?

DonkTrading

If you see a screen labeled ‘Warming up’ while trying to enter Ultimate Team, it means you have been placed in a queue.

Several online titles use a queue when the servers are too crowded. Players can see which position in the queue they are in. Then, after waiting in line, you will load into Ultimate Team.

It’s unclear what position in the queue you must be in before getting access to Ultimate Team. Some players fear that the wait will only worsen once FC 25 officially releases on Sept. 27 because there is already a queue for just the Ultimate Edition owners.

Players who don’t want to sit around can exit and leave the queue. But for many, they will have to wait in line before getting in. So far, users have only seen a queue for Ultimate Team, so it’s also unclear if there will be a similar kind of system used for Clubs.

For more on FC 25, check out our guides on the best players to upgrade in Evolutions and the best starter teams for 10k, 20k, & 50k budgets.