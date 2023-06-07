Farmers rejoice: Farming Simulator 22 just got hardcore PVP modes for real enthusiasts

Farming Simulator 22 has added a competitive PvP mode where farmers can now compete against each other in Bale Stacking and Arena Mode, mirroring the game modes their esports scene has been promoting for years.

It may sound insane, but Farming Simulator has an esports scene. A thriving one at that. Despite not being quite as big as League of Legends or even Overwatch, it boasts its own league and tournaments with $100,000 prize pools. Competitive Farming Simulator no joke.

However, to compete in a game not known for its player-versus-player gameplay, devs created a standalone method of play, Bale Stacking and Arena Mode. For a while, it was quite a hassle for players to participate, having to download a tournament client just to join in. With console players being shut out completely.

Though now, the devs decided that more players should be allowed to join in the PvP game modes, and possibly even follow the Farming Simulator League, so they’ve added it as an official game mode.

Available in the 1.10 patch for Farming Simulator 22, Bale Stacking and Arena Mode will be available for players to check out under the “esports” tab on their main menus.

As for an explanation for how Arena Mode, which is the main mode for the FSL, plays out, each team will have three players. Before the match begins, players will have a draft phase where they can pick and ban certain vehicles. Similar to League of Legends.

Once they are dropped in, players will need to deposit as much bale into their barns, with the team with the most deposited winning. To get the bale, players will need to harvest wheat and press their own bales.

Players can also grab powerups in the match, with bonuses for delivering grain to a silo, or depositing your bales through the upper window.

As for why the devs at GIANTS have decided to do this, it is unknown. However, perhaps this may be an attempt to integrate the FSL into the game. As in their announcement, they make heavy mention of the FSL.