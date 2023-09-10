Fae Farm: Every datable character & how to unlock them

Fae Farm features several romance options for players to choose from. Here’s how to unlock each of them.

Fae Farm is a cozy farming simulator similar to a Story of Seasons title or Stardew Valley. In the recently released game, players can participate in activities like cooking, farming, and potion-making. You can also raise baby animals and collect items that they may drop.

Fae Farm allows users to invite three other players to progress through your island’s storyline either online or locally.

There are six available characters for you to romance and eventually marry. However, you’ll need to learn how to unlock them and their favorite gifts to get the relationship started.

List of every datable character in Fae Farm

The following table includes every datable character in Fae Farm in addition to their favorite gifts and how to unlock them:

Character Best gift Other gift options How to unlock Argyle Rainbow Frog Frog Sweat, Flutter Dust, Bug Juice, Common Toad, and Blob Gobs Can be found at the Docks at the start Galan Candy Corn Crystal Pepper, Scrambled Eggs with Fruit Salsa, Baked Mac and Cheese, and Deep-sea Delight Will visit after removing whirlpools Jack Brown Snail Will visit after removing the whirlpools Can be found at the Spooky Woods at the start. Nhamashal Copper Ingot Polished Rose Quartz, Polished Sapphire, and Polished Emerald Will visit after removing the whirlpools Pepper Berry Jam Fish Jerky, Mushroom Jerky, Nut Butter, and Flour Will visit after removing the whirlpools Pyria Black Trillium Black Tulip, Black Zinnia, Black Lily, Fae Fairy, Fae Shadow, and Gloom Shade Will visit after removing the whirlpools

Players don’t have to get married in Fae Farm, as you can continue to go on dates with one of the six NPCs.

That's everything you need to know about romancing characters in Fae Farm.