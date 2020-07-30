H3H3's Ethan Klein explains why he loves Ghost of Tsushima so much

Ethan Klein, also known as H3H3, has explained why he would "fully recommend" Ghost of Tsushima, the brand new action-adventure PS4 exclusive that has captivated audiences across the world.

As far as exclusives go, it's Sony and Playstation that have raised the bar incredibly high, giving next-gen consoles an awful lot to live up to. From The Last of Us to God of War, PS4 exclusives have regularly left players reeling from their narrative powers.

Ghost of Tsushima is another PS4 exclusive, this time released in July 2020. Upon release, it received critical and commercial success, with some suggesting it is in the same league as the best games of the year.

In a July 29 podcast alongside his wife Hila, Ethan Klein explained why he is having so much fun with the game, and why he'd "fully recommend" it to all his viewers.

"I have been playing Ghost of Tsushima," Klein said. "I have to tell you all - I've been playing for probably 5, maybe 6 hours [and] so far it's really good. I'd highly recommend it to everybody. It's like Skyrim samurai style."

The game combines an open world with a samurai narrative, focusing on Jin Sakai, one of the last warriors on Tsushima Island during the Mongol invasion of 1274.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wj0-sRbmln4

"Usually I'm so annoyed by video game dialogue," he continued. "Story and the mannerisms, but this one I'm loving everything about it, the combat, the dialogue. You get to see his a*s when he goes in a hot spring. It's beautiful, unbelievable. So there you have it, highly recommend."

Sony has confirmed that thousands of current-gen games will be playable on the PS5 so, if you're worried about how late in the PS4's life-cycle Ghost of Tsushima has released, don't be. You can pick it up and play it to your heart's content, whether on current or next-gen.

It's well worth the purchase, at least according to Ethan Klein.