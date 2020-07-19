Where to find black and white dye in Ghost of Tsushima

PlayStation 4 dropped its major exclusive release Ghost of Tsushima on July 17. The open-world samurai adventure has a wealth of armor and outfits to unlock. Here is how you can find the hidden white and black dye to customize your look.

Ghost of Tsushima made its debut on the PS4 in July. The latest release from Sucker Punch Productions is a samurai epic that takes place in the year 1274. Players take on the role of warrior Jin Sakai who must push back the invasion from the Mongols.

The open-world adventure features a great deal of customization, as armor and outfits can be discovered on the island. The title also lets you modify your clothing with a variety of colors. Here is our guide on how to find the rare white and black dye.

How to get black & white dye in Ghost of Tsushima

After a couple hours into the game, players will quickly start to notice that merchants offer a variety of dye colors that change the way your armor looks. Unfortunately, if you want your attire to be black or white, you have to find hidden sellers that specifically have the two shades.

Those that are interested in the white dye are in luck as you can actually find the merchant in the opening section of the game. The black dye can only be accessed once you reach the second act. Both can only be bought with flowers, so you will need to collect them around the map.

White dye location

The white dye merchant is in the North West section of Izuhara, and is specifically located in the mountains directly left of Wanderer's Pass. The easiest way to find it is to go to the Wanderer's text on the map, then head left until you see the the hills. Once you finally climb to the top, you will find the seller.

Black dye location

The seller is only accessible in the Toyotama region. However, once you've unlocked this part of the story, it's fairly easy to find. They are located in the southeast region – just look for Kawamata Village, and head right of the text on the map.

Unlike the first NPC, they are actually semi-hidden. Look for a cluster of bamboo trees, and a big rock next to the plants. The seller is nestled under the rock. The color should cost five flowers for weapons, and 10 for armor and clothing.