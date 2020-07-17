How to use Ghost of Tsushima photo mode

Ghost of Tsushima released on July 17 after months of anticipation, with rave reviews and a great reception online to Sucker Punch Productions’ latest effort.

The action-adventure game revolves around Jin Sakai, one of the last remaining samurai on Tsushima Island during the first Mongol invasion of Japan in 1274, featuring an open-world and multiple side quests along the way.

Advertisement

One thing that is dragging players away from the core gameplay, though, is the incredible aesthetics of the game, and the best way of showing this off is in photo mode.

Like many other games, Ghost of Tsushima’s photo mode provides an opportunity to show off your achievements to the world, but also to capture some of the more picturesque scenes you stumble upon.

Advertisement

There are some beautiful areas in Tsushima, such as the Omi Monastery or around the Field of the Equinox Flower, but it’s not enough to simply go there and grab a screenshot; you can actually use photo mode to make it look even better.

Here’s how to use Ghost of Tsushima’s photo mode, and get the best quality pictures in the game:

Find a setting that you want to take a photo of and position Jin accordingly. Hit right on the D-Pad to open photo mode. Adjust the settings, including type of shot, music (for a video, if desired), and more to get the perfect shot — trial and error is key here. Take a screenshot using the PS4’s share button. Press right on the D-Pad again to close photo mode.

And that’s it! It’s a relatively pain-free process, but one that you can spend as much time on as you want, and you can easily find time flies by while you’re setting up the perfect shot.

Advertisement

As well as what’s mentioned above, you can also change Jin’s emotion and facial expressions, the wind direction, lighting, color hues and more, so the possibilities are endless with Ghost of Tsushima’s photo mode.

So jump into Tsushima Island and see what you can come up with — you might just surprise yourself with your photography skills.