Elon Musk reveals what his favorite video games of all time are

Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed what his favorite video games are. The list includes classics such as Half-Life 2 and Deus-Ex. But some of his picks may surprise you.

Elon Musk has been no stranger to internet culture. The tech genius has gone viral on numerous occasions navigating the meme trends. In 2019, he even co-hosted Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg's iconic Meme Review series.

The CEO is also admittedly a huge gamer, and has hinted at what he likes to play in the past. On June 19, the billionaire opened up about what his favorite titles are in an exchange on Twitter.

Elon Musk's top video games

The Tesla CEO had responded to a tweet by tech personality Marques Brownlee when another user randomly asked Musk what his favorite video games of all time are. Surprisingly, he responded to the individual and wrote out a list.

He listed several classics such as Ion Storm's Deus Ex which released in 2000, and Valve's iconic 2004 title Half-Life 2. The Tech giant also revealed his love for the over-the-top GTA clone Saints Row IV.

"Deus Ex / Half-Life 2 / Bioshock / Mass Effect 2 / Fallout 3 & New Vegas / Saints Row IV," he tweeted. The post sparked a flurry of replies from users who gave suggestions as to which game he should play next.

One follower told Musk that he should play Naughty Dog's 2013 release The Last of Us which initially came out on the PlayStation 3. He replied, and explained that he's mainly a PC gamer, but would love to eventually tackle the Sony title.

This isn't the first time the billionaire has weighed in on gaming. In May, he proposed an incredible idea to bring both Mojang's Minecraft and Pokemon Go to Tesla cars.

While Elon Musk's list skews towards RPG titles on PC, the majority of his picks are critically acclaimed and have a score that is above 80 on review aggregate site Metacritic – he's got good taste!