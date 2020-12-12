Elder Scrolls Online Gates of Oblivion details: release date, new region

Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) is set to get its next chapter, Gates of Oblivion, sometime in 2021. After being revealed at The Game Awards, not much is known about the expansion ⁠— but there are some key details.

Elder Scrolls Online’s yearly chapter for 2021 is on its way. Players are still exploring the Greymoor chapter, going through the new Western Skyrim and Greymoor Caverns.

However, the Gates of Oblivion have been revealed, and it’s got the player base hungry for new content. Missed the reveal, or just want to know more details? We’ve got you covered.

ESO Gates of Oblivion gameplay: new region, more

The one-minute trailer at the Game Awards didn’t reveal much about the Gates of Oblivion chapter. However, there’s more than enough to go off.

The trailer shows a wood elf having a nightmare of a fiery tunnel, with a book looking to be the source of these visions. It’s laying pretty heavy on the hell theme, and that can only mean one thing in Tamriel: diving into the Oblivion.

The expansion is named after the fourth Elder Scrolls release, which dropped back in 2006. It’s likely players will be given a new region to explore based on the release, and Oblivion Gates could work their way into a new set of player trials.

This is all purely speculation though. Nothing will be known until the chapter comes out. Once more solid information is locked down, we will update you.

ESO Gates of Oblivion release date

There is a pretty broad timeframe for the release of Gates of Oblivion. In their Game Awards reveal, Bethesda only said sometime in 2021. Greymoor was released in May 2020, so players should expect a timeframe around there.

However, there could be more details on the way. The developers are holding an event on January 21 introducing the chapter in more detail, and likely revealing a solid release date. Plus, if you watch the event, you can get a Viridescent Dragon Frog pet as a Twitch drop.

We will keep you posted as more information arises.