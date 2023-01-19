Elder Scrolls Online fans are receiving mysterious letters hinting at next expansion

Some Elder Scrolls Online players have started receiving letters through the post which may be a new marketing campaign hinting at the next expansion to the MMO.

The letters refer to the recipient as “Proxy” and are signed by someone known as Leramil the Wise. While the letter doesn’t mention Tamriel, The Elder Scrolls, or Bethesda by name, the ESO insignia can be seen on the back of the envelope, confirming it is indeed connected to the popular MMO.

Leramil’s letter warns players to prepare for a “crisis most perilous” and advises them he will “summon [them] soon.” Several players have already posted the mysterious letters across the web in an effort to decipher what they could mean. The ESO message boards are also awash with speculation.

You can see an image of the letter – which was sent to this Dexerto writer in the post – below:

Bethesda What could the mysterious letter mean?

The letter in full reads:

“Proxy,

The tide of fate swirls around you with glorious fury and has chosen you to serve as its surrogate in a crisis most perilous. The future of at least two worlds hangs in the balance. Your talent for changing destiny has been noticed, hence the reason for this letter.

Many paths lead forward, but only one ends with the survival of Nirn. At this particular moment, in this specific instance, you must be the thread that keeps reality itself from unraveling.

I shall summon you as soon as the inescapable fortunes of consequence show me where we are headed most.

Leramil the Wise”

Bethesda Hermaeus Mora is the Daedric Prince of knowledge.

What could the Elder Scrolls letters mean?

ESO message board user Elsonso pointed out that under a black light, the letters show the sigil of Hermaeus Mora – a Daedric Prince in the Elder Scrolls universe. Mora is essentially the god of knowledge who’s been known to pull many political and historical threads throughout the game series, influencing events to either suit or entertain himself.

The letters could mean that Mora is the next antagonist of the MMO, or as was the case in Skyrim, he could send the player on a quest to win his favor. Mora is often generous to his servants, but can also turn on them on a whim, or if he gets bored.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about the mysterious letters and what it means for the next Elder Scrolls Online expansion.