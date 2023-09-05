EA Sports WRC: Release date, trailer, everything we know

EA Sports WRC has finally been revealed, marking the release of the first rally game from Codemasters in three years. Here’s everything we know including the release date, the trailer, and more.

Over the years, Codemasters has created some of the highest-quality rally racing games with the DiRT and DiRT Rally series, as well as the older Colin McRae Rally games.

EA purchased the company in 2021 and quickly ended the DiRT series to shift focus over to EA Sports WRC.

That game has finally been revealed with a trailer, release date, and additional information. Here’s everything we know so far.

EA Sports WRC releases on November 3, 2023. It will be available on PC (Steam, Epic Store, and EA App), PS5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

Those who preorder the game will get early access on October 31, 2023.

EA Sports WRC trailer

EA uploaded a reveal trailer for the game on September 5, 2023, to their YouTube channel.

Cars, features, and everything we know

With the reveal, EA listed a variety of features the game will have on their website.

It includes:

Builder mode

Dynamic Handling System

Career, Championship, Time Trial, Cross-platform multiplayer, and more

60 years of Rally history with 78 authentically recreated historic vehicles

Over 200 stages at launch with 18 current and former WRC locations

We’ll update this article as more information is shared regarding the game, but in the meantime, you can head over to our Gaming section for more news about the latest titles.