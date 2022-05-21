EA reportedly looking for merger after Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal

EA is reportedly looking to establish a merger deal with powerhouse companies like Amazon, Apple, Comcast, and Disney, similar to Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard.

EA is in the midst of some massive changes at the moment. Not only is their exclusivity deal with FIFA coming to an end this year, but their exclusivity deal with Disney expires in 2023 and isn’t being renewed.

However, according to Dylan Beyers of Puck, the company has also been shopping around for a merger.

“In recent years, as media companies have taken greater interest in the rapidly growing gaming industry, Wilson and Electronic Arts have held talks with a number of different potential suitors,” he wrote in a report.

According to his sources, the list of potential candidates EA spoke to included Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Disney, and NBCUniversal — the latter of which gained the most traction but fell through during negotiations.

“Several sources familiar with these talks say EA has been persistent in pursuing a sale and has only grown more emboldened in the wake of the Microsoft-Activision deal,” he added, keeping their identities anonymous.

Beyers also claimed that EA approached Disney “as recently as March” to chase up “a more meaningful relationship” than licensing deals. However, he couldn’t confirm what it entailed, only that Disney decided against it.

John Reseburg, a spokesperson from EA, described the claims as nothing but “rumors and speculation.” He also insisted the company is in a “position of strength and growth” and has a “very bright future ahead.”

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean a merger won’t happen at some point in the future. It still fits the description Reseburg provided. However, it does mean a deal hasn’t been locked in yet.