Ubisoft buys Call of Duty rights & more Activision games for Ubisoft+

Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard have teamed up for a long-term deal that will see Call of Duty and many other Activision games, become available for streaming on the Ubisoft+ streaming subscription service.

The gaming world is still waiting with bated breath on the outcome of the Activision and Microsoft merger deal that made headlines in 2022. The near-$70 billion transaction was a mammoth announcement and one that continues to be riddled with controversy and complications.

Fast-forward to August 2023 though and we have a new development. Out of the blue, Ubisoft has declared that they’ve entered into their own partnership with Activision Blizzard. Not only is it good news for Ubisoft+ users, but for fans of Activision’s most established gaming brands including Call of Duty.

Activision’s CoD coming to Ubisoft+ in 15-year streaming deal

In a landmark deal, Ubisoft unveiled to the world their new cloud-streaming partnership with Activision Blizzard on August 22, 2023.

It’s a 15-year deal cloud streaming deal that will see the likes of Call of Duty making their way to Ubisoft+. Not only that, but we could also see the likes of Overwatch, Diablo, and many other titles make a splash too.

The company does point out though that the agreement does hinge on the successful completion of the proposed Activision Blizzard and Microsoft merger.

This is likely going to provide a massive boost to the Ubisoft+ subscription service, but it will also provide accessibility to players spread out across various platforms.

The service, in different forms, is available across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and more. There have been concerns over the merger with cloud gaming, in particular, proving to be a grave concern to the regulators deliberating over the deal.

Once again, everyone is now on tenterhooks to see whether or not the merger goes through. It was only recently that Microsoft declared that Call of Duty would be staying on the PlayStation for the foreseeable future too.