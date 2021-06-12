E3 2021: Mario x Rabbids game leaked before Ubisoft Forward - Dexerto

One of Ubisoft Forward’s biggest E3 announcements has been leaked early on the official Nintendo website – Mario x Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

Nintendo have posted official details early regarding a new Mario game.

It will be called Mario x Rabbids: Sparks of Hope according to a web page that’s since been taken down.

While the page was active, it revealed the upcoming title is set for a 2022 release date.

There have been murmurs for months now that a new “secret” Ubisoft game was in the works, potentially to be revealed for the first time during E3 2021 – and it looks like its existence has now been confirmed.

This is the first E3 trade fair in history to be held remotely, due to the ongoing global health crisis, and it was widely expected that the big developers and publishers would be preparing some surprises.

It looks like this surprise, however, could not be kept under wraps.

Mario x Rabbids: Sparks of Hope leaked

On June 12, just hours before Ubisoft Forward at E3, Nintendo’s own website set a page live that unveiled the new game.

It has since been disabled, however, some eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of it before that happened.

Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope has been officially revealed by Nintendo and is releasing in 2022. I'm so incredibly excited!!! Source: https://t.co/WzkNQBBoD6 pic.twitter.com/Azcx41rhdd — Stealth (@Stealth40k) June 12, 2021

The news has since spread right across the internet, with Bloomberg’s Jason Schrier confirming this was the “secret” Ubisoft game he’d teased in the past.

(This is the Ubisoft surprise game I mentioned on Triple Click) — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 12, 2021

Mario x Rabbids Sparks of Hope release date

Nintendo’s web page confirmed Mario x Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be coming out in 2022.

Screenshots

A number of screenshots have surfaced since the page went live, seen below.

Trailer

It is highly likely that we see a new Mario x Rabids trailer during Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021, so watch out for that.

We’ll update this page with more as and when we get it.

More to follow…