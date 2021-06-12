E3 2021: Mario x Rabbids game leaked before Ubisoft Forward - Dexerto

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 12/Jun/2021 17:27by David Purcell
One of Ubisoft Forward’s biggest E3 announcements has been leaked early on the official Nintendo website – Mario x Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.
There have been murmurs for months now that a new “secret” Ubisoft game was in the works, potentially to be revealed for the first time during E3 2021 – and it looks like its existence has now been confirmed.
This is the first E3 trade fair in history to be held remotely, due to the ongoing global health crisis, and it was widely expected that the big developers and publishers would be preparing some surprises.
It looks like this surprise, however, could not be kept under wraps.
On June 12, just hours before Ubisoft Forward at E3, Nintendo’s own website set a page live that unveiled the new game.
It has since been disabled, however, some eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of it before that happened.
Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope has been officially revealed by Nintendo and is releasing in 2022.
I'm so incredibly excited!!!
Source: https://t.co/WzkNQBBoD6 pic.twitter.com/Azcx41rhdd
— Stealth (@Stealth40k) June 12, 2021
The news has since spread right across the internet, with Bloomberg’s Jason Schrier confirming this was the “secret” Ubisoft game he’d teased in the past.
(This is the Ubisoft surprise game I mentioned on Triple Click)
— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 12, 2021
Nintendo’s web page confirmed Mario x Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be coming out in 2022.
A number of screenshots have surfaced since the page went live, seen below.
It is highly likely that we see a new Mario x Rabids trailer during Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021, so watch out for that.
We’ll update this page with more as and when we get it.
More to follow…
