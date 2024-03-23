Dragons Dogma 2 players are already putting pawns in their place

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is now out in the wild, and players have already started to establish the hierarchy among their companion pawns.

Pawns are beings from another realm who accompany the player-character Arisen on their adventures. Each player has a fully customizable main pawn, and three further pawns can be hired to fill out a group.

As part of this dynamic, players are putting pawns in their proper place. In a post on Reddit, one player’s meme underlines the relationship between the main pawn and the rest.

Other pawn behaviors are also drawing attention from the player base. Their obsession with pointing out ladders to the Arisen is provoking particular hilarity. One scene from Community perfectly underlined the point.

The artificial intelligence system that allows the pawns to function is fairly remarkable. Capcom confirmed that, if working as intended, they should be able to learn from player behavior. Now that players have been able to sink some time into the game, that’s proving to be true.

In another post illustrating this point, one player shared their experience 22 hours in. In it, they detailed how their main pawn has taken on certain behaviors that the player regularly actions. This includes throwing things at other things and launching themselves from cliffs.

With thousands of players currently adventuring through the game, it’s likely more impressive elements of the pawn system will be unearthed.