Dragon’s Dogma 2’s players are killing NPCs to boost PC performance

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is facing rough performance issues on PC, and players are taking it upon themselves to remedy those issues, including the mass murder of “inconsequential” NPCs.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is nearly here, delivering a sequel to a fan-favorite title after a twelve-year wait. Reviews are high on the title across the board, with our review dubbing it a five-star experience.

Yet, one thing that’s been turning heads on the title is its performance issues on all platforms, with even the high-end PCs struggling to get consistently high FPS.

While patches are likely to come in the future, some players are creating their own solutions to optimize the game, ahead of its release, including a hitlist of inconsequential NPCs.

Article continues after ad

Shared to the game’s subreddit, one Dragon’s Dogma 2 fan discusses the idea of a “community-made list” of NPCs that are okay to kill. The idea comes from the theory that NPCs are severely taxing on CPUs, and since they don’t respawn unless players choose to bring them back, the community is rallying to identify those with little worth.

Article continues after ad

“For starter, I guess any non-shop keeper NPC can definitely go,” one player said before they heinously continued: “Guards can go too. Who are they gonna protect after we are done optimizing the game? Exactly.”

The rest of the thread follows similar trends, as players shared ideas such as killing NPCs after quest completion.

Article continues after ad

Others reflected on the lunacy of this idea, while another player shared how eerily similar the idea is to Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3, a notoriously rough portion of the game that saw many players commit similar acts of NPC demolition.

Patches and updates will certainly arrive in the future, so be wary if you decide to partake in the mass murder of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s NPCs.