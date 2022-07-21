DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS – Release date, platforms, closed network test, editions, more

Sourav Banik . 6 minutes ago

Bandai Namco has revealed when their upcoming game, DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS, will release along with platforms, editions, and more. Here’s a rundown of everything the studio revealed about their game.

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is an upcoming online asymmetrical action game from Bandai Namco Entertainment where seven players will fight against a classic antagonist from the manga.

Taking place in the DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE universe, the game has various editions which include some additional pre-order bonuses.

If you’re wondering when the game releases along with details on its editions and the Closed Network Test, our hub has everything you need to know.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Bulma is a well-known character from Dragon Ball Z.

Bandai Namco will release DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS on October 14, 2022. Their upcoming title will be available across a plethora of platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

How to take part in DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS closed network test?

The game’s Closed Network Test is scheduled to take place between August 6 to August 7, 2022, for a limited period, and will be playable at the following times in each time zone:

Date BST CEST JST PDT August 6 3 AM – 7 AM 4 AM – 8 AM 11 AM – 3 PM 7 PM – 11 PM 1 PM – 5 PM 2 PM – 6 PM 9 PM – 1 AM 5 AM – 9 AM 7 PM – 11 PM 8 PM – 12 PM 3 AM – 7 AM 11 AM – 3 PM August 7 3 AM – 7 AM 4 AM – 8 AM 11 AM – 3 PM 7 PM – 11 PM

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to participate in the game’s CNT:

Head on to the official website of DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Closed Network Test.

Scroll down to and select the “ Log in or Create an account ” option.

” option. Log in to your existing Bandai Namco account or create one for the CNT.

Next, choose your desired platform .

. That’s it – you’ve successfully registered for the CNT.

Once you’re selected for the Closed Network Test, you’ll be notified via email, so make sure to check your inbox often. Frieza and Cell will be available to play during this time. As Survivors, you get to play as Avatar, Oolong Survivor Skin, and Bulma Survivor Skin.

Bandai Namco will also organize an Open Beta Test at a later date. We’ll make sure to update this section as more details become available.

Bandai Namco Entertainment DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS will have several pre-order bonuses.

All DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS editions, pre-orders & bonuses

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS will be available in a total of three editions – Standard Edition, Special Edition, and Limited Edition.

A physical copy of the Special Edition is now available for pre-order now, while digital copies will become available at a later, currently unspecified date.

Here’s a rundown of all additional content and pre-order bonuses of the game’s different editions:

Standard Edition: This edition will be a digital download only, containing the game. Pre-orders for this edition will unlock the ‘Android 18 Transphere’ with the ‘Wall Kick’ skill and the ‘Scouter (Blue)’ accessory.

This edition will be a digital download only, containing the game. Pre-orders for this edition will unlock the ‘Android 18 Transphere’ with the ‘Wall Kick’ skill and the ‘Scouter (Blue)’ accessory. Special Edition: This edition will contain the full game as well as the Special Edition Pack with a customizable costume, the ‘Two-Handed Good’ victory pose, and the ‘Dragon (Yellow)’ vehicle skin.

This edition will contain the full game as well as the Special Edition Pack with a customizable costume, the ‘Two-Handed Good’ victory pose, and the ‘Dragon (Yellow)’ vehicle skin. Limited Edition: This edition will be exclusive to the Bandai Namco Store, and includes a Steelbook, three Raider stickers, and the Cell Shell Figure, as well as the ‘Potara (Green)’ in-game accessory, which is a timed exclusive Bandai Namco Store bonus.

So, there you have it- that’s everything Bandai Namco revealed about their upcoming title DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS. Be sure to check out our Dragon Ball page for more related content.