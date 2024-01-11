Dragon Ball Battle Hour event: Sparking Zero and DLC for DBZ Kakarot updates

Fans of Dragon Ball will want to stay in the know about future gaming titles, especially with Sparking Zero on the way.

Any anime fan knows about Dragon Ball – so, naturally, any Dragon Ball fan knows about the upcoming gaming titles Sparking Zero and the new DLC for Dragon Ball Z Kakarot. However, since their initial announcements, we have yet to hear that much, leaving us all in the dark for information about the games.

If you’re on the lookout for info on either release, look no further! An upcoming Dragon Ball gaming event is on its way. Let’s not delay any further; here’s a rundown of the Dragon Ball Battle Hour event schedule starting in late January in Los Angeles, USA.

The official Dragon Ball Games page on Twitter/X has confirmed news of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and the upcoming DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

While the schedule doesn’t specify any details about the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero or DBZ Kakarot DLC news, we may receive more information online while the event is ongoing.

The Dragon Ball Battle Hour event schedule.

Earlybird fans can pick up their passes on January 26 from 12pm to 8pm, the event kicks off the following day on January 27 with an exclusive viewing of the “SAND LAND” film at 8pm.

January 28 will house the following:

12pm – DRAGON BALL SUPER CARD GAME Fusion World Exhibition Match, two players will be chosen to play in an exhibition match for the upcoming physical and digital card game.

– DRAGON BALL SUPER CARD GAME Fusion World Exhibition Match, two players will be chosen to play in an exhibition match for the upcoming physical and digital card game. 1pm – DOKKAN & LEGENDS DATA’24, sharing all sorts of info and new reveals for DB Dokka & Legends mobile games.

– DOKKAN & LEGENDS DATA’24, sharing all sorts of info and new reveals for DB Dokka & Legends mobile games. 1:30pm – Watch Party “DRAGON BALL Z”, a watch party of episode 286 of Dragon Ball Z where fans can watch Goku take down Kid Buu togeter in the venue.

– Watch Party “DRAGON BALL Z”, a watch party of episode 286 of Dragon Ball Z where fans can watch Goku take down Kid Buu togeter in the venue. 2pm – DRAGON BALL Games Producer Panel, two Dragon Ball game producers will be sharing stories on their experiences making games and answering questions submitted by fans.

– DRAGON BALL Games Producer Panel, two Dragon Ball game producers will be sharing stories on their experiences making games and answering questions submitted by fans. 4:30pm – DRAGON BALL SUPER CARD GAME World Championship 2023 Final Round, during the 7th anniversary of the game, fans can witness the winner of this massive tournament.

– DRAGON BALL SUPER CARD GAME World Championship 2023 Final Round, during the 7th anniversary of the game, fans can witness the winner of this massive tournament. 6:30pm – DRAGON BALL DAIMA Special Panel, series exectuctive producer Akio Iyoku will be in attendance sharing more information about the upcoming series.

The mainstay events conclude from the last panel, but there will be many booths to keep fans enthralled with Dragon Ball merchandise. We hope fans have a great time and fine new friends for their own group of Z Warriors at the event!

That’s all the information of the upcoming Dragon Ball Battle Hour even. This is a must attend even for any Dragon Ball gaming fans willing to make the nimbus ride to Los Angeles. For more Dragon Ball check out our picks for the most powerful characters in Dragon Ball Z and for more anime action have a peek at our ranking of the best fights in One Piece.