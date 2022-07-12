Dragon Ball Legends tier list: Best characters to choose in 2022

Dragon Ball Legends features a plethora of characters to choose from, but they’re not all worth using, so here’s a tier list of some of the best characters to prioritize in 2022.
Dragon Ball Legends features over 250 characters from the roaring anime and manga series of the same. The game brings out your inner martial artist as you fight against these characters to emerge victorious.
The presence of such a massive roster of characters means that not everyone will be optimal during fights.
If you’re wondering which characters are best to choose in 2022, we have sorted the characters in a tier list to help you choose your fighter.
Contents
- Dragon Ball Legends character tier list
- Every rarity
- How to unlock fighters
Dragon Ball Legends character tier list
As we mentioned earlier, there are more than 250 characters in Dragon Ball Legends. Each of them has a unique story and it is next to impossible to go through each of their stats.
This is where our tier list comes into play. We have sorted every character into different tiers, with the S-tier representing the strongest characters and the D-tier featuring characters you should avoid.
So, without any further ado, let’s have a look at some of the best characters in the game.
S-Tier characters in Dragon Ball Legends
Characters in this tier are some of the best fighters in the game. Their abilities help to sync them with the other members of the team, making them a force to be reckoned with.
Here’s a rundown of all the S-Tier characters in the game:
|Character
|Card Color
|1st Form Frieza
|Purple
|Adult Super Saiyan Trunks
|Yellow
|LL Adult Super Saiyan Trunks (Adult)
|Blue
|Android 17 & Andriod 18
|Red
|Angel Golden Frieza
|Green
|Fusion Zamasu
|Purple
|LL Gohan
|Yellow
|LL Super Saiyan Gohan
|Yellow
|Perfect Cell
|Purple
|Piccolo
|Yellow
|Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta
|Purple
|Super Saiyan 2 Kelfa
|Green
|Super Saiyan 4 Goku
|Purple
|Super Gogeta
|Blue
|Super Saiyan God SS Kaoiken Goku
|Yellow
|Super Vegito
|Purple
|Super Saiyan God SS Goku and Vegeta
|Purple
|Whis
|Purple
A-Tier characters in Dragon Ball Legends
A-Tier characters aren’t quite as good as S-Tier fighters, but they are capable of almost matching their level. You can choose any of them to give yourself a significant chance in PvP battles.
Here’s a rundown of all the A-Tier characters in the game:
|Character
|Card Color
|Angry Goku
|Blue
|Baby Vegeta
|Green
|Boujack
|Red
|Chilled
|Purple
|Demon King Piccolo
|Yellow
|Final Form Frieza: Full Power
|Yellow
|Future Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta
|Purple
|Gamma 2
|Blue
|God of Destruction Beerus
|Blue
|Goku
|Blue
|Half Corrupted Fusion Zamasu
|Red
|Majin Buu (Good)
|Green
|Majuub
|Yellow
|Omega Shenron
|Red
|Raditz
|Green
|Super Saiyan God SS Evolved Vegeta
|Yellow
|Super Saiyan Goku (Bird)
|Yellow
|Turles
|Purple
|Zamasu: Goku Black (Assist)
|Green
B-Tier characters in Dragon Ball Legends
It’s the B-Tier characters who are generally picked occasionally. They are not as good as the S-Tier and A-Tier characters, but can still pack a punch and are worth considering.
Here’s a rundown of all the B-Tier characters in the game:
|Character
|Card Color
|Android 14
|Blue
|Android 17
|Red
|Android 18
|Yellow
|Android 21
|Blue
|Broly
|Green
|Kaoiken Goku
|Green
|Kid Buu
|Green
|Kid Goten
|Yellow
|Metal Cooler
|Green
|Nappa
|Blue
|Ribiranne
|Yellow
|Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black
|Purple
|Super Saiya Kid Goten
|Purple
|Super Janemba
|Purple
|UL Super Saiyan Goku
|Red
C-Tier characters in Dragon Ball Legends
The characters in C-Tier are mediocre at best. They simply aren’t as impactful as those above them and should only be selected if there is a lack of good cards.
Here’s a rundown of all the C-Tier characters in the game:
|Character
|Card Color
|Broly: Cheelai (Assist)
|Blue
|Bergamo
|Red
|Eis Shenron
|Blue
|Final Form Cooler
|Blue
|Final Form Frieza
|Yellow
|Fusion Android 13
|Red
|Fused with Kami Piccolo
|Blue
|Goku Black
|Purple
|Golden Frieza
|Green
|Great Saiyaman 1 & 2 (Assist)
|Red
|Hit
|Yellow
|King of the Demon Realm Dabura
|Blue
|Legendary Super Saiyan Broly
|Purple
|LL Majin Vegeta
|Blue
|Mai
|Green
|Nuova Shenron
|Yellow
|UL Vegeta
|Purple
D-Tier characters in Dragon Ball Legends
As we mentioned earlier, characters in the D-Tier should be avoided at all costs. They aren’t likely to bring any substantial advantage to the team and are a part of the off-meta.
Here’s a rundown of all the D-Tier characters in the game:
|Card Color
|Android 15
|Purple
|Bulma (Youth)
|Blue
|Captain Ginyu
|Green
|Kakunsa
|Purple
|Legendary Super Saiyan Broly
|Green
|Otherworld Super Saiyan Goku
|Green
|Paikuhan
|Yellow
|Pan
|Blue
|Super Buu
|Purple
|Super Namekian Lord Slug
|Blue
|Super Saiyan Kid Goku
|Green
|Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk)
|Red
|Super Saiyan Teen Gohan
|Blue
|World Champion Hercule
|Red
|Yamcha
|Purple
|Young Nappa
|Purple
How many summon rarities are there in Dragon Ball Legends?
Currently, there are four types of summoning rarities in the game – HE, EX, SP, and UL.
-
HE (Hero): These fighters are common (70% pull rate on normal banners)
-
EX (Extreme): These fighters are uncommon (20% pull rate on normal banners)
-
SP (Sparking): These fighters are rare (10% pull rate on normal banners)
- UL (Ultra): These fighters are extremely rare (0.325% pull rate on special banners, can’t be obtained on normal banners)
How to unlock fighters in Dragon Ball Legends?
You can unlock fighters by earning Z Powers. The rarities mentioned above yield these powers in the following amounts:
- HE: 100 Z Powers
- EX: 250 Z Powers
- SP: 600 Z Powers
Each of these fighters can have a total of seven stars, and each star has a different effect like an increase in health, attack, and defense. After obtaining a Star, the Z Power Counter resets to zero.
So, there you have it! This Dragon Ball Legends character tier list will give you a good idea of whom to choose during different fights in the game.
If anime sparks your interest in such games, make sure to explore some of our other Dragon Ball content.