Dragon Ball Legends tier list: Best characters to choose in 2022

Sourav Banik . 21 minutes ago

Dragon Ball Legends features a plethora of characters to choose from, but they’re not all worth using, so here’s a tier list of some of the best characters to prioritize in 2022.

Dragon Ball Legends features over 250 characters from the roaring anime and manga series of the same. The game brings out your inner martial artist as you fight against these characters to emerge victorious.

The presence of such a massive roster of characters means that not everyone will be optimal during fights.

If you’re wondering which characters are best to choose in 2022, we have sorted the characters in a tier list to help you choose your fighter.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Goku is an iconic card in Dragon Ball Legends.

Dragon Ball Legends character tier list

As we mentioned earlier, there are more than 250 characters in Dragon Ball Legends. Each of them has a unique story and it is next to impossible to go through each of their stats.

This is where our tier list comes into play. We have sorted every character into different tiers, with the S-tier representing the strongest characters and the D-tier featuring characters you should avoid.

So, without any further ado, let’s have a look at some of the best characters in the game.

S-Tier characters in Dragon Ball Legends

Characters in this tier are some of the best fighters in the game. Their abilities help to sync them with the other members of the team, making them a force to be reckoned with.

Here’s a rundown of all the S-Tier characters in the game:

Character Card Color 1st Form Frieza Purple Adult Super Saiyan Trunks Yellow LL Adult Super Saiyan Trunks (Adult) Blue Android 17 & Andriod 18 Red Angel Golden Frieza Green Fusion Zamasu Purple LL Gohan Yellow LL Super Saiyan Gohan Yellow Perfect Cell Purple Piccolo Yellow Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta Purple Super Saiyan 2 Kelfa Green Super Saiyan 4 Goku Purple Super Gogeta Blue Super Saiyan God SS Kaoiken Goku Yellow Super Vegito Purple Super Saiyan God SS Goku and Vegeta Purple Whis Purple

Bandai Namco Entertainment Vegeta used to be an antagonist in Dragon Ball Z.

A-Tier characters in Dragon Ball Legends

A-Tier characters aren’t quite as good as S-Tier fighters, but they are capable of almost matching their level. You can choose any of them to give yourself a significant chance in PvP battles.

Here’s a rundown of all the A-Tier characters in the game:

Character Card Color Angry Goku Blue Baby Vegeta Green Boujack Red Chilled Purple Demon King Piccolo Yellow Final Form Frieza: Full Power Yellow Future Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta Purple Gamma 2 Blue God of Destruction Beerus Blue Goku Blue Half Corrupted Fusion Zamasu Red Majin Buu (Good) Green Majuub Yellow Omega Shenron Red Raditz Green Super Saiyan God SS Evolved Vegeta Yellow Super Saiyan Goku (Bird) Yellow Turles Purple Zamasu: Goku Black (Assist) Green

B-Tier characters in Dragon Ball Legends

It’s the B-Tier characters who are generally picked occasionally. They are not as good as the S-Tier and A-Tier characters, but can still pack a punch and are worth considering.

Here’s a rundown of all the B-Tier characters in the game:

Character Card Color Android 14 Blue Android 17 Red Android 18 Yellow Android 21 Blue Broly Green Kaoiken Goku Green Kid Buu Green Kid Goten Yellow Metal Cooler Green Nappa Blue Ribiranne Yellow Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black Purple Super Saiya Kid Goten Purple Super Janemba Purple UL Super Saiyan Goku Red

Bandai Namco Entertainment Dragon Ball Legends feature over 250 characters.

C-Tier characters in Dragon Ball Legends

The characters in C-Tier are mediocre at best. They simply aren’t as impactful as those above them and should only be selected if there is a lack of good cards.

Here’s a rundown of all the C-Tier characters in the game:

Character Card Color Broly: Cheelai (Assist) Blue Bergamo Red Eis Shenron Blue Final Form Cooler Blue Final Form Frieza Yellow Fusion Android 13 Red Fused with Kami Piccolo Blue Goku Black Purple Golden Frieza Green Great Saiyaman 1 & 2 (Assist) Red Hit Yellow King of the Demon Realm Dabura Blue Legendary Super Saiyan Broly Purple LL Majin Vegeta Blue Mai Green Nuova Shenron Yellow UL Vegeta Purple

D-Tier characters in Dragon Ball Legends

As we mentioned earlier, characters in the D-Tier should be avoided at all costs. They aren’t likely to bring any substantial advantage to the team and are a part of the off-meta.

Here’s a rundown of all the D-Tier characters in the game:

Card Color Android 15 Purple Bulma (Youth) Blue Captain Ginyu Green Kakunsa Purple Legendary Super Saiyan Broly Green Otherworld Super Saiyan Goku Green Paikuhan Yellow Pan Blue Super Buu Purple Super Namekian Lord Slug Blue Super Saiyan Kid Goku Green Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk) Red Super Saiyan Teen Gohan Blue World Champion Hercule Red Yamcha Purple Young Nappa Purple

How many summon rarities are there in Dragon Ball Legends?

Currently, there are four types of summoning rarities in the game – HE, EX, SP, and UL.

HE (Hero) : These fighters are common (70% pull rate on normal banners)

EX (Extreme) : These fighters are uncommon (20% pull rate on normal banners)

SP (Sparking) : These fighters are rare (10% pull rate on normal banners)

UL (Ultra): These fighters are extremely rare (0.325% pull rate on special banners, can’t be obtained on normal banners)

How to unlock fighters in Dragon Ball Legends?

You can unlock fighters by earning Z Powers. The rarities mentioned above yield these powers in the following amounts:

HE: 100 Z Powers

100 Z Powers EX: 250 Z Powers

250 Z Powers SP: 600 Z Powers

Each of these fighters can have a total of seven stars, and each star has a different effect like an increase in health, attack, and defense. After obtaining a Star, the Z Power Counter resets to zero.

So, there you have it! This Dragon Ball Legends character tier list will give you a good idea of whom to choose during different fights in the game.

