Dragon Ball Legends tier list: Best characters to choose in 2022

. 21 minutes ago
an image of some characters from Dragon Ball Legends
Bandai Namco Entertainment

Dragon Ball Legends features a plethora of characters to choose from, but they’re not all worth using, so here’s a tier list of some of the best characters to prioritize in 2022.

Dragon Ball Legends features over 250 characters from the roaring anime and manga series of the same. The game brings out your inner martial artist as you fight against these characters to emerge victorious.

The presence of such a massive roster of characters means that not everyone will be optimal during fights.

If you’re wondering which characters are best to choose in 2022, we have sorted the characters in a tier list to help you choose your fighter.

Contents

an image of Goku from Dragon Ball Legends
Bandai Namco Entertainment
Goku is an iconic card in Dragon Ball Legends.

Dragon Ball Legends character tier list

As we mentioned earlier, there are more than 250 characters in Dragon Ball Legends. Each of them has a unique story and it is next to impossible to go through each of their stats.

This is where our tier list comes into play. We have sorted every character into different tiers, with the S-tier representing the strongest characters and the D-tier featuring characters you should avoid.

So, without any further ado, let’s have a look at some of the best characters in the game.

S-Tier characters in Dragon Ball Legends

Characters in this tier are some of the best fighters in the game. Their abilities help to sync them with the other members of the team, making them a force to be reckoned with.

Here’s a rundown of all the S-Tier characters in the game:

Character Card Color
1st Form Frieza Purple
Adult Super Saiyan Trunks Yellow
LL Adult Super Saiyan Trunks (Adult) Blue
Android 17 & Andriod 18 Red
Angel Golden Frieza Green
Fusion Zamasu Purple
LL Gohan Yellow
LL Super Saiyan Gohan Yellow
Perfect Cell Purple
Piccolo Yellow
Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta Purple
Super Saiyan 2 Kelfa Green
Super Saiyan 4 Goku Purple
Super Gogeta Blue
Super Saiyan God SS Kaoiken Goku Yellow
Super Vegito Purple
Super Saiyan God SS Goku and Vegeta Purple
Whis Purple
an image of Vegeta in Dragon Ball Legends
Bandai Namco Entertainment
Vegeta used to be an antagonist in Dragon Ball Z.

A-Tier characters in Dragon Ball Legends

A-Tier characters aren’t quite as good as S-Tier fighters, but they are capable of almost matching their level. You can choose any of them to give yourself a significant chance in PvP battles.

Here’s a rundown of all the A-Tier characters in the game:

Character Card Color
Angry Goku Blue
Baby Vegeta Green
Boujack Red
Chilled Purple
Demon King Piccolo Yellow
Final Form Frieza: Full Power Yellow
Future Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta Purple
Gamma 2 Blue
God of Destruction Beerus Blue
Goku Blue
Half Corrupted Fusion Zamasu Red
Majin Buu (Good) Green
Majuub Yellow
Omega Shenron Red
Raditz Green
Super Saiyan God SS Evolved Vegeta Yellow
Super Saiyan Goku (Bird) Yellow
Turles Purple
Zamasu: Goku Black (Assist) Green

B-Tier characters in Dragon Ball Legends

It’s the B-Tier characters who are generally picked occasionally. They are not as good as the S-Tier and A-Tier characters, but can still pack a punch and are worth considering.

Here’s a rundown of all the B-Tier characters in the game:

Character Card Color
Android 14 Blue
Android 17 Red
Android 18 Yellow
Android 21 Blue
Broly Green
Kaoiken Goku Green
Kid Buu Green
Kid Goten Yellow
Metal Cooler Green
Nappa Blue
Ribiranne Yellow
Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black Purple
Super Saiya Kid Goten Purple
Super Janemba Purple
UL Super Saiyan Goku Red
an image of Beerus and Frieza in Dragon Ball Legends
Bandai Namco Entertainment
Dragon Ball Legends feature over 250 characters.

C-Tier characters in Dragon Ball Legends

The characters in C-Tier are mediocre at best. They simply aren’t as impactful as those above them and should only be selected if there is a lack of good cards.

Here’s a rundown of all the C-Tier characters in the game:

Character Card Color
Broly: Cheelai (Assist) Blue
Bergamo Red
Eis Shenron Blue
Final Form Cooler Blue
Final Form Frieza Yellow
Fusion Android 13 Red
Fused with Kami Piccolo Blue
Goku Black Purple
Golden Frieza Green
Great Saiyaman 1 & 2 (Assist) Red
Hit Yellow
King of the Demon Realm Dabura Blue
Legendary Super Saiyan Broly Purple
LL Majin Vegeta Blue
Mai Green
Nuova Shenron Yellow
UL Vegeta Purple

D-Tier characters in Dragon Ball Legends

As we mentioned earlier, characters in the D-Tier should be avoided at all costs. They aren’t likely to bring any substantial advantage to the team and are a part of the off-meta.

Here’s a rundown of all the D-Tier characters in the game:

Card Color
Android 15 Purple
Bulma (Youth) Blue
Captain Ginyu Green
Kakunsa Purple
Legendary Super Saiyan Broly Green
Otherworld Super Saiyan Goku Green
Paikuhan Yellow
Pan Blue
Super Buu Purple
Super Namekian Lord Slug Blue
Super Saiyan Kid Goku Green
Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk) Red
Super Saiyan Teen Gohan Blue
World Champion Hercule Red
Yamcha Purple
Young Nappa Purple

How many summon rarities are there in Dragon Ball Legends?

Currently, there are four types of summoning rarities in the game – HE, EX, SP, and UL.

  • HE (Hero): These fighters are common (70% pull rate on normal banners)

  • EX (Extreme): These fighters are uncommon (20% pull rate on normal banners)

  • SP (Sparking): These fighters are rare (10% pull rate on normal banners)

  • UL (Ultra): These fighters are extremely rare (0.325% pull rate on special banners, can’t be obtained on normal banners)

How to unlock fighters in Dragon Ball Legends?

You can unlock fighters by earning Z Powers. The rarities mentioned above yield these powers in the following amounts:

  • HE: 100 Z Powers
  • EX: 250 Z Powers
  • SP: 600 Z Powers

Each of these fighters can have a total of seven stars, and each star has a different effect like an increase in health, attack, and defense. After obtaining a Star, the Z Power Counter resets to zero.

So, there you have it! This Dragon Ball Legends character tier list will give you a good idea of whom to choose during different fights in the game.

If anime sparks your interest in such games, make sure to explore some of our other Dragon Ball content.

