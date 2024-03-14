Gaming

Does South Park: Snow Day have local co-op?

Ishan Vashishth
south park snow day sceenshotQuestion LLC / THQ NORDIC

South Park: Snow Day will be released soon, and many fans are curious about its local co-op capabilities. Here’s what you need to know about the potential of local co-op mode in the upcoming South Park game.

The game offers a brand new take on the South Park universe with a snow-covered town due to the blizzard, accompanied by a gripping story and furious battles with rival factions. And with that comes multiplayer functions to let you play with your friends.

But the burning question remains: does South Park: Snow Day include local co-op? Let’s find out.

an image of some characters from South Park: Snow DayQuestion LLC / THQ NORDIC

Yes, South Park: Snow Day will have local co-op. You and your friends can join forces and embark on a snowy adventure together, all on the same screen.

In South Park: Snow Day, local co-op enables you to gather your crew, snag some controllers, and dive into the game collectively. Whether you’re battling rival factions, exploring the snow-clad town, unveiling hidden secrets, or just engaging in a lively snowball skirmish, local co-op amplifies the enjoyment of your gaming sessions.

Notably, the developers haven’t confirmed whether South Park: Snow Day’s local co-op features split-screen, but many fans assume it will. 

Co-op is the primary gameplay mode in South Park: Snow Day, where you can team up with 3 friends or AI bots to go on adventures in the snowy landscape. 

