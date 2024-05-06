Does Hades 2 save data carry over from Early Access into the full release?

Does your Hades 2 save data and thus, your progression, carry over from the Early Access build of the game into the full release? Here’s what the developers at Supergiant Games have planned.

Dumping hundreds of hours into Hades 2 in Early Access, only to then lose all the progress you’ve made upon the game’s full release, certainly doesn’t sound fun. Why get invested early on if your hard work is only going to be erased when the floodgates open for everyone else?

That’s the conundrum facing Hades 2. Much like its original that began in Early Access in 2018 before its eventual PC release two years later.

Back then, devs pledged to do everything in their power to keep save data intact across new builds. But how does the sequel fair? Will your progress remain when the full game rolls out? Here’s what you need to know.

Will your Hades 2 save data carry over from Early Access?

Yes, your Hades 2 save data will indeed carry over from Early Access into the full release. At least, that’s the plan.

When booting up Hades 2 in Early Access, you’re able to look at the Roadmap ahead to see what’s in store for the sequel. At the very end of this message is a quick note about Save Data and the process moving forward.

For players eager to jump in and commit dozens of hours to the Hades 2 grind in Early Access, rest assured the devs are “doing everything possible to ensure your Save Data works through Early Access and into [the] v1.0 launch.”

Supergiant Games

While some unforeseen hiccups may interrupt these plans along the way, after all, it is Early Access, the overall goal is to ensure everyone’s Save Data carries over from day one of Early Access right the way through until the full release.

So whether you simply finish the core storyline or capping out every single system, unlocking all the upgrades and optional bonuses while charming the many new characters along the way, what you do in Early Access will carry over into the full game.

Currently, there’s no quite telling when v1.0 of Hades 2 may launch, though devs expect Early Access to run for at least the rest of 2024.

Regardless, by playing during the Early Access window, you’re giving yourself a huge head start before the final version of the game rolls out.

You can already start amassing resources, enhancing The Crossroads, and mastering boss fights, knowing full well your hard work won’t be wiped away.